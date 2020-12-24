Who Is Alien On The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues And Theories Revealed

24 December 2020, 14:45

The Masked Singer is back and there’s a whole new list of celebrities taking on the secret singing challenge, but who is the alien?

The Masked Singer had the nation gripped each week during last year’s series, with ITV viewers desperate to know who was behind the masks every episode and the first show of the new series has everyone wondering who the alien is.

Joel Dommett hosts the series and Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross are on the celebrity guessing panel.

After the teaser for the new series was released, avid fans of the show quickly began guessing which celebrities are behind the masks.

But who is the alien on The Masked Singer?

The alien on The Masked Singer has viewers guessing over their identity
The alien on The Masked Singer has viewers guessing over their identity. Picture: ITV
The Masked Singer UK is back for a second series
The Masked Singer UK is back for a second series. Picture: ITV

It may take some time for the panel as well as those tuning in to guess which celebrity is dressed as the alien, but that hasn’t stopped people from placing their bets already.

A few Cheryl fans reckon it might be the Girls Aloud star behind the alien mask.

One person on Twitter wrote after seeing all the speculation: “Just want the masked singer to give us an ad of the alien singing so people can shut up about it being Cheryl.”

The Masked Singer fans reckon Cheryl is behind the alien mask
The Masked Singer fans reckon Cheryl is behind the alien mask. Picture: ITV

However, a diehard Chez fan responded: “But it is C though I’m positive.”

We’ll just have to wait and see!

The Masked Singer continues Saturday nights at 7pm on ITV.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV And Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Gigi Hadid showed fans the clothes her baby girl has been given

Gigi Hadid Shows Fans Inside Baby Girl’s Wardrobe With Tiny Clothes To Match Mum

Harry Styles will release the music video for 'TPWK'

Harry Styles Is Gifting Fans The ‘TPWK’ Music Video To Save 2020 One Last Time

Devin Ratray continued acting after his role in Home Alone

Here's What Home Alone's Buzz Actor, Devin Ratray, Is Doing Now...

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson are back together

WATCH: Sam Thompson And Zara McDermott Share Cosy Video In Bed After Getting Back Together

HRVY and Maisie Smith have apparently finally kissed

HRVY And Maisie Smith Finally Kiss After Weeks Of Dating Rumours

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Liam Payne impersonated Harry Styles

WATCH: Liam Payne Impersonates Harry Styles

Exclusive
Liam Payne spoke about performing with One Direction at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Liam Payne Reflects On Performing With One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Exclusive
Jason Derulo spoke about The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Jason Derulo Raves About How "Crazy" #BestOfCapitalJBB Line-Up Is