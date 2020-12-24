Who Is Alien On The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues And Theories Revealed

The Masked Singer is back and there’s a whole new list of celebrities taking on the secret singing challenge, but who is the alien?

The Masked Singer had the nation gripped each week during last year’s series, with ITV viewers desperate to know who was behind the masks every episode and the first show of the new series has everyone wondering who the alien is.

Joel Dommett hosts the series and Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross are on the celebrity guessing panel.

After the teaser for the new series was released, avid fans of the show quickly began guessing which celebrities are behind the masks.

But who is the alien on The Masked Singer?

The alien on The Masked Singer has viewers guessing over their identity. Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer UK is back for a second series. Picture: ITV

It may take some time for the panel as well as those tuning in to guess which celebrity is dressed as the alien, but that hasn’t stopped people from placing their bets already.

A few Cheryl fans reckon it might be the Girls Aloud star behind the alien mask.

One person on Twitter wrote after seeing all the speculation: “Just want the masked singer to give us an ad of the alien singing so people can shut up about it being Cheryl.”

The Masked Singer fans reckon Cheryl is behind the alien mask. Picture: ITV

However, a diehard Chez fan responded: “But it is C though I’m positive.”

We’ll just have to wait and see!

The Masked Singer continues Saturday nights at 7pm on ITV.

