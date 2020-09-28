When Is Little Mix: The Search On? How Can I Watch It?

On Air Now
28 September 2020, 16:54
When is Little Mix: The Search on? And how can I watch Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock's new talent show?
Little Mix: The Search has finally kicked off and we couldn’t be happier to have Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock on our screens for the next few weeks.
But when is Little Mix: The Search on? Let’s take a look…
Little Mix: The Search - What Do They Win?
Little Mix: The Search is on Saturday and Sunday evenings at 7pm.
The first episode aired on Saturday 26th September and saw the girls holding auditions for a boyband.
Adam, Zeekay, Talis, Lee and Kaci made the final line-up and the episode received positive reviews from fans and critics.
The second episode aired the next day and, this time, the ‘Holiday’ singers put together a mixed group.
In future episodes, we’ll see the girls make a girl vocal band and a vocal and instruments group.
Little Mix: The Search airs on BBC One and is available on the iPlayer.
