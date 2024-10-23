When will We Live In Time be on streaming? Here's how to watch online

When does We Live In Time come out on streaming?

By Katie Louise Smith

Will We Live In Time be on Netflix, Prime or Max? Here's when and where you can watch the Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh movie in your own home.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield's brand new movie We Live In Time has already taken social media by storm thanks to that viral horse, their incredible chemistry and the film's moving storyline. But when does it come out on streaming?

We Live In Time follows the love story of Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield) who are brought together by a surprise encounter. The tear-jerking film spans their lives over three different periods; when they first meet, when they have their first baby, and a few years later when their daughter is a little bit older.

We Live In Time is currently screening in select theatres across the US, and will be released in the UK and Ireland on January 1st. But if you can't wait that long, or if the film is not screening in a cinema near you, here's when you can expect it to drop online.

When does We Live In Time start streaming online?

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield's We Live In Time will drop of VOD services before becoming available to stream online. Picture: Getty

When will We Live In Time be on Max? Will it be on Netflix?

Because We Live In Time is an A24 film, it will eventually become available to stream on Max at a later date – likely towards the end of 2024 or at the start of 2025.

In December 2023, A24 signed a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring its films to the streaming service in the US. So, if you live in the US, Latin America, the Caribbean or any of the European countries listed on the Max website, you'll be able to stream the film there.

We Live In Time is distributed by StudioCanal in the UK and Ireland so it will likely end up on a different streaming platform. It'll also be quite a while before it's available to stream in the UK as the official theatrical release is on January 1st 2025.

Watch the We Live In Time trailer

When will We Live In Time be available to buy on VOD?

Before it drops on streaming, We Live In Time will be available to purchase or rent and stream on video-on-demand platforms like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Apple TV+.

It usually takes around 45 days after a film's theatrical release for it to drop of VOD services. Viewers in the US could potentially see the film become available to buy on VOD around the end of November 2024.

We'll update this article as soon as the date is confirmed.

