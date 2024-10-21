Robert Pattinson's real voice shocks fans after Suki Waterhouse prank call goes viral

Robert Pattinson's real voice shocks fans after Suki Waterhouse prank call goes viral. Picture: Francois Durand/Getty Images, Elle

By Sam Prance

People are only just finding out how Robert Pattinson talks in real life thanks to a Suki Waterhouse prank call.

Think you know what Robert Pattinson sounds like? Well, think again! A video of Robert's real voice has just gone viral and he sounds completely different to the Robert Pattinson you already know and love from his films and interviews.

Ever since Robert Pattinson first rose to fame, people have loved his voice. Whether he's playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies or starring as Bruce Wayne in The Batman, Robert's voice is part of cinema history. Robert recently received widespread critical acclaim for transforming his voice in Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron.

Nevertheless, Robert's speaking voice differs pretty greatly from his characters. And people are only just discovering how Robert talks thanks to a prank call from his fiancée Suki Waterhouse that's currently breaking the internet.

Appearing in Elle's Phoning It In feature, Suki prank called Rob and pretended that she just got offered to become the host of Love Is Blind. Rob then responds: "No, wait, which one is Love Is Blind again?" and Suki tries to say that she think it's actually a deep show. Bemused, Rob says: "That's interesting. What an interesting turn of events!"

However, when Suki suggests that they host it together, Rob acts shocked exclaiming: "Darling have you gone mad? Are you joking? Is this whole thing a joke?" Suki then finally confesses that it's a prank and Rob appears worried to learn that it's all for a video that's going to end up on the internet.

As funny as the video is though, it's Rob's tone of voice when speaking to Suki that's shocked fans. In a viral tweet, one person said: "starting to realize i have no idea what robert pattinson sounds like outside of a movie role cause why does he speak like peppa pig."

Another wrote: "in the 21 years of my life i have not heard his normal voice my god he is so posh."

Both tweets have been liked over 100,000 times.

starting to realize i have no idea what robert pattinson sounds like outside of a movie role cause why does he speak like peppa pig https://t.co/skBz68OomF — k 𓍊 🍂 (@satellitecherry) October 18, 2024

in the 21 years of my life i have not heard his normal voice my god he is so posh https://t.co/i2MjA1RkKl — josh (@joshieonfilm) October 18, 2024

That being said, others are simply living for how romantic Rob and Suki's relationship is. One person wrote: "“darling, have you gone mad?” is one of the most romantic lines ever said".

Of course, if you've watched Twilight with the audio commentary, you will already be well aware of what Rob sounds like.

