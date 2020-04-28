Exclusive

WATCH: Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Considering Marrying Harry Via Video Call

28 April 2020, 08:54

Star of Netflix's reality series, Too Hot to Handle, Francesca Farago has said that she'd be willing to marry Harry Jowsey via video call, during lockdown.

Much like the rest of the world, during this coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are finding themselves having to self-isolate; including the stars of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle.

Fresh from finding love with Harry Jowsey, Francesca Farago joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss her time in the tropical retreat.

> Too Hot to Handle Star Francesca Farago’s Exes Revealed: From Diplo To Katy Perry

Francesca Farago is open to marry Too Hot to Handle partner, Harry
Francesca Farago is open to marry Too Hot to Handle partner, Harry. Picture: Netflix

Francesca said she found it difficult not seeing Harry - who she named the person she cares about the most - every day, as she is currently having to quarantine in her home of Canada, whilst Harry is in Australia.

When Sian Welby asked if she was willing to take their relationship a stage further, and marry via video call, Francesca seemed very open to the idea.

"If [lockdown] goes on for another few months, that's just a really long time to go without seeing the person you care about the most.

"Obviously I want to marry him," continued the 25-year-old model. "I mean, we'd celebrate later with our friends, but if the only way to do an online marriage; we're honestly debating it."

Since leaving the Too Hot to Handle villa, Francesca has been busy launching her very own swimwear brand, Farago The Label, with products said to be made from 100% biodegradable and recyclable fabrics.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Too Hot to Handle News And Gossip

