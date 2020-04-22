‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Francesca Farago’s Exes Revealed: From Diplo To Katy Perry

22 April 2020, 15:31

Francesca has a string of famous exes.
Francesca has a string of famous exes. Picture: instagram

‘Too Hot To Handle’ star Francesca Farago has a string of famous exes, from Diplo to Katy Perry. But who else has she dated? Let's take a look...

Francesca Farago caused a stir on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle when she repeatedly hooked up with Aussie contestant Harry Jowsey, causing the prize money to dwindle.

The couple made it to the final and are now attempting to make their relationship work on the outside (they’re not the only ones).

But who has Francesca dated in the past? Who are her exes?

Well, they’re certainly not your average group of people! In fact, they’re all happen to be mega famous.

Let’s take a look at them…

Diplo

Francesca dated American DJ Diplo before appearing on THTH and even has his name tattooed inside his mouth.

Katy Perry

Francesca apparently enjoyed a one-year romance with Katy Perry in 2014.

Kate Hudson

Francesca and Kate Hudson had a fling a few years ago, according to reports.

MIA

Francesca and musician MIA shared a five-year relationship before splitting and going their separate ways in 2008.

