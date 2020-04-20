Too Hot To Handle Cast Ages: How Old Are They?

How old are the cast of 'Too Hot To Handle?'. Picture: instagram

How old are the contestants on Too Hot Too Handle?

Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle is here and it’s got everything you could possibly want in a reality TV show. A stunning location, a huge cash prize and 14 ridiculously good looking singletons looking for love.

But how old are the contestants? Let’s take a look…

How old is Bryce Hirshberg?

Bryce is 29 and one of the oldest members of the group.

How old is Chlose Veitch?

Chloe is 21 years old.

How old is David Birtwistle?

David is 28 years old.

How old is Francesca Farago?

The Canadian trouble maker is 26 years old.

How old is Harry Jowsey?

Cheeky chap Harry is 23 years old.

How old is Kelz Dyke?

Kelz - real name Kelechi - is 27 years old.

How old is Lydia Clyma?

Lydia is 22 years old.

How old is Nicole O’Brien?

Nicole is 23.

How old is Rhonda Paul?

Rhonda is 27.

How old is Sharron Townsend?

Sharron is 25 years old.

How old is Kori Sampson?

Boris is 22 years old.

How old is Madison Wyborny?

Madison is 20.

How old is Matthews Smith AKA Jesus?

Matthew is 29.

How old is Haley Cureton?

Haley is 20.

