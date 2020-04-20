Too Hot To Handle Cast Ages: How Old Are They?

On Air Now
The Capital Late Show With Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
20 April 2020, 16:47
How old are the contestants on Too Hot Too Handle?
Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle is here and it’s got everything you could possibly want in a reality TV show. A stunning location, a huge cash prize and 14 ridiculously good looking singletons looking for love.
But how old are the contestants? Let’s take a look…
What Is Netflix's New Series Too Hot To Handle About?
Bryce is 29 and one of the oldest members of the group.
Chloe is 21 years old.
David is 28 years old.
The Canadian trouble maker is 26 years old.
Cheeky chap Harry is 23 years old.
Kelz - real name Kelechi - is 27 years old.
Lydia is 22 years old.
Nicole is 23.
Rhonda is 27.
Sharron is 25 years old.
Boris is 22 years old.
Madison is 20.
Matthew is 29.
Haley is 20.
> Download Our App For All The Latest Reality TV News