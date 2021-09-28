Is Tayah Pregnant? MAFS UK Star Drops Bombshell With Adam

28 September 2021, 12:04

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tayah and Adam seem to announce they’re expecting their first baby in Tuesday night’s Married at First Sight UK.

Married at First Sight couple Tayah Victoria, 26, and Adam Aveling, 26, are the strongest newlyweds yet, revealing their plans to have a baby within the next year at the last group therapy session.

But it seems their dreams might have come true a little sooner, as Tayah is seen telling her co-stars during the dinner party – which will air tonight [28 September] – that she’s expecting.

When Is The Final Episode Of Married At First Sight UK?

Monday night’s episode finished with the bombshell teaser for tonight, but we didn’t get to see Tayah finish the end of her sentence and whether she actually is pregnant.

Tayah and Adam appear to shock their co-stars on Tuesday night's MAFS UK
Tayah and Adam appear to shock their co-stars on Tuesday night's MAFS UK. Picture: E4
Tayah and Adam said they both wanted kids young
Tayah and Adam said they both wanted kids young. Picture: Tayah Victoria/Instagram

Matt Jameson was seen looking very shocked, while the relationship experts watching from another room looked ecstatic.

“WAAAAAIT IS TAYAH PREGNANT!!?? [sic],” one viewer tweeted.

“Don’t tell me Tayah is pregnant?! #MAFSUK,” commented another.

“There’s no way tayah’s pregnant and the show ain’t even ended,” wrote a third.

Tayah and Adam planned to move to Doncaster after the experiment
Tayah and Adam planned to move to Doncaster after the experiment. Picture: Tayah Victoria/Instagram
MAFS UK contestant Dan looks stunned by the couple's announcement
MAFS UK contestant Dan looks stunned by the couple's announcement. Picture: E4

Tayah and Adam are yet to reveal whether they’re still together, let alone whether they’re about to become parents.

However, they have both agreed in previous episodes they wanted to become young parents.

Tayah told her mum in last week’s homestay that she planned to move to Doncaster into Adam’s home, where he’s said she can have “free reign” over renovating the place.

