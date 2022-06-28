Here’s Where ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Was Filmed

28 June 2022, 17:17

The Summer I Turned Pretty was filmed in North Carolina
The Summer I Turned Pretty was filmed in North Carolina. Picture: Alamy / Amazon

By Kathryn Knight

The Summer I Turned Pretty is our new summer obsession, but where was it filmed? We must know everything immediately.

The Summer I Turned Pretty and its incredibly talented cast have taken fans on a sunshine getaway of a whole different vibe to the one we were expecting.

With a teenage romance story we can all relate to and a soundtrack that sounds like it was taken straight from our fave playlists, The Summer I Turned Pretty is fast becoming one of the biggest TV series of the season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Cast And Their Characters’ Ages

The dreamy location is just as enchanting, leaving fans asking ‘where was The Summer I Turned Pretty filmed?’

The Summer I Turned Pretty: The beach house is a stunning waterside mansion
The Summer I Turned Pretty: The beach house is a stunning waterside mansion. Picture: Alamy / Amazon
The Summer I Turned Pretty tells the story of 'Belly' and her first love and heartbreak
The Summer I Turned Pretty tells the story of 'Belly' and her first love and heartbreak. Picture: Alamy / Amazon

Where was The Summer I Turned Pretty filmed?

The Summer I Turned Pretty was filmed in various spots around Wilmington, North Carolina, according to IMDB. Some of the beachside filming was also at Cape Fear in Southport.

Season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty has reportedly already begun filming at the same location.

The stunning beach house the family stay at is a huge house at Porter’s Neck Plantation, a private, gated golf course neighbourhood in Wilmington, according to Atlas of Wonders.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is currently filming series two
The Summer I Turned Pretty is currently filming series two. Picture: Alamy / Amazon

The series is set on Cousins Beach, where ‘Belly’ and Jeremiah and their families visit every summer. However, Cousins Beach doesn’t actually exist.

Writer Jenny Han told Amazon Prime she ‘had a lot of beaches’ in mind when writing the story, saying in an interview with Today she was inspired by Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, the Hamptons, and Nags Head in North Carolina.

