Diane Buswell Shares Adorable Good Luck Card From Joe Sugg Ahead Of Strictly Come Dancing

30 August 2019, 13:37

The pair met on last year's series of the dancing show.
The pair met on last year's series of the dancing show. Picture: instagram

Diane Buswell has posted a picture of the adorable card that made her ‘tear up a little’.

Strictly star Diane Buswell has shared a snap of adorable 'good luck' card she received from her boyfriend, Joe Sugg, ahead of the live shows.

The professional dancer and the Youtube star met and fell in love during the 2018 series.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “When @joe_sugg writes you a card out before the big day.

“Made me tear up just a little.”

The card, which read, ‘You’re A Star,' was posted alongside a stunning selfie.

Joe Sugg Gives Diane Buswell Good Luck Card
Joe Sugg Gives Diane Buswell Good Luck Card. Picture: Instagram

The couple confirmed their relationship at the end of last year's series.

Joe wrote on Instagram at the time: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special."

Fans have been speculating about who Dianne will be partnered up with this year and have been rooting for her to be paired up with comedian Chris Ramsey.

One fan wrote: “Hoping it’s Chris you two seem to get on and have a laugh together.”

Another added: “If it’s not Chris I might actually cry.”

5 Seconds Of Summer