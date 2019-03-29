WATCH: Joe Sugg Praises His Girlfriend, Dianne Buswell's Talents; "She's Just So Good"

29 March 2019, 07:39

After meeting her on Strictly Come Dancing, YouTube Joe Sugg complimented his girlfriend, Dianne Buswell, on her talents.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been dating since their time on Strictly Come Dancing together, and even sparked rumours that they were engaged.

But before they heard wedding bells, Joe Sugg came by to chat about Dianne and how proud he is of her.

> Strictly’s Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell Joke About Their Sex Life While On Holiday

Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee joined Capital Breakfast to chat about Wonder Park
Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee joined Capital Breakfast to chat about Wonder Park. Picture: Capital

Joined by Caspar Lee, the pair stopped by to chat about their brand new movie, Wonder Park, which sees them star alongside Mila Kunis, John Oliver and Jennifer Garner.

Lauren Layfield brought up the alleged Strictly curse, to which Joe said it's going "really, really well", before mentioning Dianne's YouTube hobby.

"She's so natural on it. She's so good," said Joe Sugg. He continued to praise her for her naturalness in front of the camera, as well as her editing skills.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!

The pair confirmed their relationship in December 2018 where the YouTuber shared a post to his 5.7 million Instagram followers of the two.

He captioned the snap as "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special."

Hot On Capital

Madison Beer, Jax Jones and Martin Solveig release their new single

WATCH: Madison Beer, Jax Jones & Martin Solvieg Talk 'All Day And Night'
Channing Tatum gushes over Jessie J's photo

Channing Tatum's Thirsty Instagram Comment On Jessie J's NSFW Photo Proves They're Couple Goals
Jordan Fisher is joining the cast of To All The Boys I've Loved Before

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Recruits Jordan Fisher As Lana Condor’s Love Interest In Netflix Film Sequel
Miley Cyrus styled her hair after her alter-ego, Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus Cuts And Dyes Her Hair To Exactly Match Hannah Montana's Style

Miley Cyrus

Capital's Best Fans 2019 - Winner revealed

Capital’s Best Fans 2019 Winner Revealed