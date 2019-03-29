WATCH: Joe Sugg Praises His Girlfriend, Dianne Buswell's Talents; "She's Just So Good"

After meeting her on Strictly Come Dancing, YouTube Joe Sugg complimented his girlfriend, Dianne Buswell, on her talents.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been dating since their time on Strictly Come Dancing together, and even sparked rumours that they were engaged.

But before they heard wedding bells, Joe Sugg came by to chat about Dianne and how proud he is of her.

> Strictly’s Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell Joke About Their Sex Life While On Holiday

Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee joined Capital Breakfast to chat about Wonder Park. Picture: Capital

Joined by Caspar Lee, the pair stopped by to chat about their brand new movie, Wonder Park, which sees them star alongside Mila Kunis, John Oliver and Jennifer Garner.

Lauren Layfield brought up the alleged Strictly curse, to which Joe said it's going "really, really well", before mentioning Dianne's YouTube hobby.

"She's so natural on it. She's so good," said Joe Sugg. He continued to praise her for her naturalness in front of the camera, as well as her editing skills.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!

The pair confirmed their relationship in December 2018 where the YouTuber shared a post to his 5.7 million Instagram followers of the two.

He captioned the snap as "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special."