Joe Sugg Confirms Relationship With Dance Partner, Dianne Buswell, In Emotional Instagram Post

Joe Sugg confirmed his relationship to his Strictly Come Dancing partner. Picture: BBC (L); Instagram (R)

Joe Sugg took to Instagram to confirm his relationship with his Strictly Come Dancing partner, Dianne Buswell.

After becoming a runner-up on the sixteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, Joe Sugg confirmed his relationship to his dance partner, Dianne Buswell.

Fans speculated the pair were dating, before he took to Instagram to share a post of the pair cuddling, to his 5.7 million followers.

> Strictly Come Dancing Star Joe Sugg Reveals A New Look For The Final And Fans Are Loving It

The YouTuber captioned the post - which sees Joe and Dianne gazing into each other's eyes - as "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special."

Many of Joe's Strictly family commented on the post, including Tess Daly, who commented "Oh my! So happy for you two", as well as his sister, Zoella, who posted several heart emojis.

Rumours of the two dating began after Dianne Buswell split from her actor boyfriend, Anthony Quinlan.

> Grab Our App And Get The Latest News And Gossip From The Strictly Cast