Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special Will See Mark Wright, Gemma Atkinson And Joe Sugg Return To The Ballroom

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Day special will see the return of some former stars of the show.

Strictly Come Dancing will receive a festive makeover for Christmas Day, with former contestants returning to the ballroom in a bid to be crowned the Christmas champions 2019.

BBC One announced the line-up on Tuesday evening, revealing the six former dancing hopefuls who will be returning to the dance floor; Richard Arnold, Joe Sugg, Mark Wright, Debbie McGee, Chizzy Akudolu and Gemma Atkinson.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will host the special show, and the judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli will be behind the panel once again to judge the celebrities.

Strictly's Christmas special will see six celebrities return. Picture: BBC

Mark competed in Strictly in 2014 with dance partner Karen Hauer, reaching the final where he left the competition in fourth place.

He said of his return to the ballroom: “It’s been a while since I was on the dancefloor but I’m very much looking to forward to dusting off the dance shoes for Christmas! I can’t wait to be back – let’s get going!”

Mark Wright competed in Strictly in 2014. Picture: Getty

Debbie McGee wowed Strictly viewers in 2017. Picture: Getty

Debbie McGee also seriously impressed viewers during her time on the show, when she was paired with Giovanni Pernice in 2017.

Chizzy Akudolu and Gemma Atkinson also took part on the show in 2017, while Joe Sugg reached the final in 2018.

Joe Sugg will return to the Strictly dance floor. Picture: Getty

Gemma Atkinson will return to the dance floor two years after starring on the show. Picture: Getty

Dianne Buswell’s boyfriend said: “I’m really excited to have a go on the strictly ballroom floor again this Christmas.

"Strictly feels like a home away from home for me so I will be giving it my best shot and ending the year on a high."

Meanwhile, Richard Arnold debuted his moves in 2012.

Chizzy Akudolu took part in Strictly 2017. Picture: Getty

Richard Arnold competed on Strictly in 2012. Picture: Getty

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas-inspired routine and the judges will be scoring their dances as usual, but it’ll be down to the studio audience to vote for the winning couple, who will receive the famous silver star trophy.

The professional pairings are yet to be revealed.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday night at 6.50pm.

