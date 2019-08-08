Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Line-Up: All The Contestants Joining BBC Series This Year

Strictly Come Dancing 2019's line-up has been revealed. Picture: BBC

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 will be back on our screens before you know it – here are all of this year’s contestants.

The BBC announced the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 hopefuls almost every day since August began, with a star-studded line-up in the running.

Who Is Saffron Barker? The Strictly Come Dancing YouTuber's Age, Job & Home Town

From social media bloggers and reality TV stars to actors and soap stars, the contestants so far are a huge variety of celebrities and there are still a few weeks to go until the BBC series kicks off.

Michelle Visage and Jamie Laing certainly got fans talking when it was revealed they were taking part, but who else will we see on our TV screens when Strictly makes its comeback?

Here is the full line up for Strictly Come Dancing 2019:

Anneka Rice

Anneka Rice is taking part in Strictly 2019. Picture: Getty

TV star Anneka, 60, was apparently meant to take part on Strictly in 2018 but is more than excited to get involved this year.

She said: “I haven’t danced since I was 7 and Miss Beer sent me home from my ballet class because I was hopelessly uncoordinated. My family and friends haven’t seen me dance since, not at a wedding or round a handbag so it’s going to be a challenge for my partner. In fact I’ve asked for two, one on each side."

James Cracknell

James Cracknell is a rowing champion. Picture: Getty

Rowing champion James Cracknell was revealed to be taking part on Strictly during Good Morning Britain.

He said during the big reveal: "I haven't told my mum yet. We were told not to tell anyone! She's probably going, 'No what is he doing!'"

Dev Griffin

Dev Griffin is swapping presenting for performing. Picture: Getty

Radio presenter Dev has previously competed in Celebrity MasterChef – where he reached the final – and hosted the Bafta TV Awards, as well as appearing on SAS Who Dares Wins for Stand Up To Cancer, so he’s no stranger to a TV challenge.

As he was announced as a Strictly contestant he said: “I just can’t believe I’m doing Strictly, it just doesn’t feel real yet! It’s going to be so much fun, but just to be clear, I’m not doing this to take part, I’m totally in it to win it! I can’t wait to meet my partner and start practicing.”

Alex Scott

Alex Scott is a football pundit. Picture: Getty

Sports pundit Alex Scott, 34, is an England and Arsenal defender who’ll be swapping her football boots for the glitz and glamor of the Strictly ballroom.

She said: “I am absolutely buzzing to be signed up to Strictly. It’s the show I’ve always wanted to do and I can’t believe I’m finally going to be part of it. I’m super excited, but also terrified at the same time… The football pitch is a bit less glam than the ballroom, but I’m ready to try the sequins and dresses! Bring it on!”

Jamie Laing

Jamie Laing said his mother was more excited about him taking part in Strictly. Picture: Getty

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, 30, said he’s “beyond thrilled” to be joining the Strictly line-up, saying: “The only person potentially more thrilled is my mother. I have finally become the son she hoped for!”

Jamie is most famous for starring on the E4 reality TV show, but is also the mind behind sweets Candy Kittens which he launched in 2012.

Will Bayley

Will Bayley has joined the Strictly 2019 line-up. Picture: Getty

Will Bayley, 31, is a World Table Tennis Paralympic champion.

After he was announced for the new Strictly series he said: “I’m so proud to be on the show, it’s my family’s favourite show. I have no dance experience at all, but I hope I can do well. I want to inspire people with a disability – that would mean a lot to me. I want to prove to people I can do this.”

Will was born with a rare condition, arthrogryposis, which affects each of his limbs. Classified as a Class 7 Paralympic athlete, the 31 year old took part in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 games, winning silver and gold medals consecutively.

He also won Gold at the Japan Open 2019.

Michelle Visage

Michelle Visage had RuPaul's Drag Race fans very excited when she was added to the line-up. Picture: Getty

After revealing the news on Lorraine on Monday, Michelle Visage, 51, said: “Getting to do Strictly in my favourite place on earth is an actual DREAM! I’m so excited to show that being 50 doesn’t mean life stops.

“Things may not work like they did when I was 20, but 50 also means FABULOUS! There are plenty of women like me out there who still 'got it' and we still 'plan to use it!' So slap on the sequins, point me to the dance floor and watch me Paso my Doble”

Michelle rose to fame through the band Seduction, but is most famous from starring on RuPaul’s Drag Race as a judge from season three.

Emma Thynn

Emma Thynn, Viscountess Weymouth is a huge Strictly fan. Picture: Getty

Emma Thynn, 33, Viscountess Weymouth, is a businesswoman, chef, model and philanthropist. She said of her role on Strictly: “I absolutely love watching Strictly every weekend and I can’t believe that I’m getting the chance to be on this series. I know it will be such an amazing experience from start to finish. I can’t wait for the dancing and the fabulous outfits!”

The star and her family run the Longleat Estate in Wiltshire but she also works as a chef, frequently appearing on James Martin’s Saturday Morning, and is a contributing editor of British Vogue.

Karim Zeroual

Karim Zeroual has joined the Strictly line-up. Picture: BBC

CBBC presenter Karim, 19, said of his Strictly announcement: ““To be offered the chance to take part in Strictly is dumbfounding, I’m pinching myself…! I’m so excited to be Strictlified. I want THE LOT. The skimpiest of clothes, the widest of flares, the brightest of colours and the tallest Cuban heel a guy can find! The more flamboyant the better… sequins galore please!!”

Mike Bushell

Mike Bushell branded himself a 'dad dancer'. Picture: Getty

BBC sports news presenter Mike Bushell branded himself a “dad dancer” when he was confirmed to be joining the line-up.

He said of the show: “I am so excited to be joining this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve heard so many wonderful things from colleagues over the years so thrilled I’m now getting the chance. I know I will completely throw myself into the whole experience and I’m sure will love it from start to finish.”

Catherine Tyldesley

Catherine Tyldesley is swapping soaps for salsas. Picture: Getty

Coronation Street’s Eva Price actress Catherine Tyldesley said taking on Strictly will be her “biggest challenge”.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. I’m a huge fan of the show. It’ll be my biggest challenge to date as I’m not much of a dancer, but I’ve always wanted to learn the skill and the time feels right! I’m nervous as hell but super excited to work with such talented professionals. Hold onto your jazz shoes... mine is sure to be a bumpy/clumsy/fun ride!”

Saffron Barker

Saffron Barker is this year's Strictly YouTube star. Picture: Getty

Saffron Barker, 19, is a popular YouTuber, vlogger and social influencer, who chronicles her daily life in videos she films and narrates- showing everything from her at home with her family, to purchasing a car and showing off her latest purchases.

She said of the BBC series: “I am really excited to go on the Strictly journey and am feeling very grateful for the opportunity! I’m looking forward to learning all of the dances, finding out who my partner is, getting to wear the costumes and to just experience this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Emma Barton

Emma Barton was one of the first Strictly contestants to be unveiled. Picture: Getty

EastEnders’ Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell on the soap, was one of the first contestants to be added to the line-up for 2019.

She said: “As possibly one of the biggest Strictly fans on the planet, I still can’t believe this is happening. I’m very much a dance around your handbag kinda girl, but now I've been given this wonderful opportunity to learn all the different styles of dancing from the very best in the business.”

Chris Ramsey

Chris Ramsey said he doesn't often dance at parties. Picture: Getty

Stand-up comedian Chris Ramsey isn’t much of a dancer, but is looking forward to taking part in the show.

“I’m both excited and absolutely terrified to be doing the show,” he said. “You will not find me on the dance floor at parties, you will find me at the buffet table. All night. At my wedding I danced with my wife; that one song took about 6 months practice, and I definitely stood on her feet a couple of times.”

David James

David James is swapping the football pitch for the dancefloor. Picture: Getty

Former England number one goalkeeper David James said: “I'm really excited to be on Strictly this year. Not just competing against this year's stars, but being compared to previous sport stars from previous Strictly seasons. I have some big shoes to fill, #LetsGetLive.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns in autumn 2019.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Strictly Announcements