The Isolation Rules Strictly Come Dancing Pros & Contestants Must Follow This Year

Strictly pros and celebrities will have to isolate before the new series. Picture: PA

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is going ahead despite the pandemic, meaning isolation rules and hygiene measures will be in place throughout the series.

Strictly Come Dancing is preparing to return to BBC one with a number of changes in place to run smoothly in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the Strictly 2020 line-up was confirmed, the cast are now getting ready for a possible two months away from their loved ones as they take on the gruelling rehearsing regime and weekly live shows.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Will Have A Live Studio Audience – How To Get Tickets

To safely film the new series amidst the pandemic, the cast and crew will have a number of rules to follow.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is going ahead with coronavirus measures in place. Picture: PA

The professionals are currently in quarantine for two weeks at a Hertfordshire countryside hotel before filming for the show begins.

Celebrity contestants will soon begin their own isolation period so they can meet up with their professional dancers for rehearsals before the show.

In August it was reported celebs and their professional partners would be placed in isolation together before the series, however, this is yet to be confirmed.

An insider told the tabloids: “The stars would be put into isolation with their pro partners over a week before the start of the series to avoid any risks of illness.

“In theory they would stay in the same place and then train together daily with minimal contact with the outside world.”

Max George posted this photo as he prepared to quarantine for Strictly. Picture: Max George/Instagram

Revealing the celebrities will soon be moving away from their families for their own quarantine period, contestant and The Wanted singer Max George revealed the heartache over leaving his girlfriend Stacey.

“Last night with my [love] for a while,” he captioned a black and white Instagram photo of them holding hands.

The quarantine measures are beginning after one crew member of the show tested positive for covid-19 in August, sending producers into a panic as colleagues in close contact with the employee were also told to isolate until they received test results.

Meanwhile, the studios are being rigorously treated with electrostatic spray to prevent the virus potentially lingering where dancers are filming.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Strictly Come Dancing News