Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Will Have A Live Studio Audience – How To Get Tickets

14 September 2020, 14:52

Strictly 2020 will have a live audience
Strictly 2020 will have a live audience. Picture: PA

Strictly Come Dancing will have a live studio audience, the BBC have confirmed.

Strictly Come Dancing is undergoing a number of changes in order to go ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic, and initially the plan was for the dancers to perform without a live audience.

However, the BBC have made a u-turn on the decision and have confirmed there will in fact be a live audience each week of the new series.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Line-Up: The Confirmed Contestants

A “reduced audience” will be permitted into the studio, with ticket-holders able to bring up to four people in their social bubble or household.

A number of safety measure will be in place as part of the plans, with audience members required to wear plain black face coverings when in Elstree Studios.

Social distancing will also be in use, with seats allocated randomly upon arrival.

A statement on the ticket application reads: "To make the most of the limited space we'll have in the studio this year because of our social distancing measures, for the first time ever tickets will be allocated to groups of four, allowing you to come along as a family bubble / household group.

"We'll be able to seat family groups of four people from the same household / social bubble at cabaret tables and in balcony seating. Cabaret tables and balcony seats will be allocated randomly, in advance of your arrival at the studio."

How to get tickets to Strictly 2020

To get tickets, fans of the show must enter a draw where tickets will be drawn at random.

You can do this via the BBC Shows and Tours website.

Successful applicants given tickets will then have to arrive at an allocated time. You can apply for as many dates as you wish, but multiple same date applications will be disregarded.

