Squid Game's Park Sung-hoon says he "feels relief" over incredible reaction to trans character

Park Sung-hoon reacts to overwhelming love to towards character Hyun-ju. Picture: Netflix, The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

"I loved comments saying that they had never seen a trans character like this before and how it was empowering for them."

There's one thing all Squid Game fans can agree on... Season 2's MVP? Player 120. Cho Hyun-ju. Icon. Jegi champion. Supportive queen... Protect her at all costs!

Hyun-ju is a trans woman who enters the games in order to win the money to fund her gender affirming surgery. As the games continue, she emerges as a leader – and a beloved fan fave.

Prior to its release, Squid Game season 2 caught quite a bit of criticism after it emerged that Hyun-ju would be played by a cisgender man. Many trans people, activists and allies all pointed out that the decision could play into harmful stereotypes of trans women.

Speaking to TV Guide, director Hwang Dong-hyuk explained why he ended up casting a male actor: "When we researched in Korea, there are close to no actors that are openly trans, let alone openly gay, because, unfortunately, in the Korean society currently the LGBTQ community is rather still marginalised and more neglected, which is heartbreaking."

While criticism and concern is still incredibly valid, the reaction to Park's portrayal of Hyun-ju – as well as the way the character was written – has been overwhelmingly positive. Now, Park (who had "concerns" about portraying a trans woman on the show) has responded to the love surrounding the character.

Trans woman Hyun-ju being played by a man sparked backlash when it was first announced. Picture: Netflix

“I was quite amazed at the opportunity — I felt like as an actor it was going to be quite the challenge,” he told the outlet. “I did have concerns about portraying a trans woman because I am a cisgender man, so I really wanted to approach it as cautiously and thoughtfully as possible.”

After finding it "impossible" to cast a trans actress in the role, director Hwang revealed why he cast Park Sung-hoon: "I have watched his work ever since his debut, and I had completely trust in him that he would be the right person in terms of talent in portraying this character."

In order to prepare for the role, Park consulted transgender people to learn from their experiences. According to NBC News, Netflix also confirmed that the show worked with trans and LGBTQ consultants while creating season 2.

He added: "I really hope that Hyun-ju will play a part in maybe getting rid of some of those biases. I hope that people who belong in those communities will no longer feel discriminated against or experience disadvantages within society. I hope that everyone can be true to who they really are and feel confident in doing so.”

Netflix viewers quickly fell in love with Hyun-ju as soon as Squid Game season 2 dropped. Reacting to that positive response, Park has been overwhelmed.

“Honestly, so much that I can’t read every single one of them,” he added. “They thanked me for portraying Hyun-ju, for being loyal to her and doing her justice."

"And I loved comments saying that they had never seen a trans character like this before and how it was empowering for them. So reading these comments, part of me feels relief and a lot of pride."

As one of the players who managed to survive the intense shootout at the end of season 2, Park's Hyun-ju will return in season 3. He's also teased that fans will “get even more of Hyun-ju’s charms” in the final season.

