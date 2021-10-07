Fans Are Just Discovering The Hidden Meaning Of Sae-Byeok's Accent In Squid Game

The hidden meaning behind Sae-byeok's accent. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

Here's the lowdown on why Jung Ho-yeon's character changed accent throughout Squid Game.

Since Squid Game has captured the attention of an international audience, fans have been pouring over the finer details of the show.

One aspect that may have gone unnoticed to some non-Korean viewers is the changing accent of Jung Ho-yeon’s character, Sae-byeok.

Those who watched the dubbed edition of the K-drama, could have missed an integral piece of the character's storyline.

Korean-speaking fans are now explaining how Sae Byok's changing dialect further explains her character.

Sae Byeok's accent changes in the non-dubbed version of Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

Sae-byeok's backstory is explored across the nine episodes of the hit series and revealed her complicated family history.

She and her younger brother are North Korea defectors whereas her mother is yet to flee to South Korea – meaning her little sibling is in an orphanage whilst Sae competes in the games.

Korean speaking fans of the show have picked up on another way the show reflects her complicated background.

One Twitter user explained: "In the scene where Sae Byeok talks to her younger brother, she initially talks in the standard Seoul dialect, but immediately switches to the North Korean accent when her brother starts becoming distressed."

San-byeok's North Korean accent comes out when speaking with her brother. Picture: Netflix

The added genius of Ho-yeon's performance has been lost in the dubbed variations of Squid Game – and it makes her story arc that much more heartbreaking!

When speaking with W Korea, Jung Ho-yeon gave insight into the preparations for her character: "I watched a lot of documentaries about North Korean defectors."

The supermodel-turned-actress braced for the role by practising a North Korean accent with a tutor.

Jung Ho-Yeon has skyrocketed to international fame. Picture: Netflix

Ho-yeon is considered Netflix's next It-girl as she skyrocketed to international fame overnight and gained over 16 million followers on Instagram at the time of writing.

One thing is for certain, she gave one nuanced performance in her first-ever acting role!

