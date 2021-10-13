How To Put Together Your Squid Game Halloween Costume

Here's every Squid Game costume you could dress up as. Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

We have the perfect Squid Game ideas for your Halloween costume this year!

Squid Game has undoubtedly taken international audiences by storm – so it comes as no surprise that everyone wants to don a costume from the show this Halloween!

The Netflix K-thriller has a unique aesthetic, making it perfect to be one of the most influential pop culture moments for this year's spooky season.

From guards to players to some more specific characters like the Front Man, we've got all the tips and tricks to help you pull off the ultimate Squid Game costume!

The Squid Game worker costume

We're putting in our bets now... there are going to be a lot of Squid Game workers at your next Halloween party!

You're just one hot pink jumpsuit and mask away from becoming this instantly recognisable character.

You could be a guard, soldier or manager depending on the symbol you opt for – you can easily find a circle, triangle or square mask online!

How to dress up as a worker from the Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

The Squid Game player costume

Fancy being a competitor?

All you need is a three-piece forest green tracksuit to portray one of the 456 players!

Complete the look with some white plimsolls and a three-digit number attached to your chest, everyone will know exactly who you are!

Be on of the 456 Squid Game players. Picture: Netflix

The Front Man Halloween costume

Want to rep the K-drama without being too obvious? Then maybe the Front Man is the role for you...

Don a hooded black coat complete with a geometric mask to go as this enigmatic character this Halloween.

How to be the Front Man from Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

The 'Red Light, Green Light' Doll costume

Let's take it all the way back to the first episode, 'Red Light, Green Light'!

This famous doll has made the rounds on TikTok and Instagram reels, fans can't get enough of the playground game!

Jung Ho-Yeon recently revealed in an interview that the doll is called Younghee, and the character is well known to Korean audiences.

All you need is: white-knee high socks and an orange pinafore dress paired with a yellow polo top.

Style your hair in piggy tails for the ultimate creepy doll look!

Here's how to dress as the doll from Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

Maybe a Squid Game group costume?

These costumes will work alone but what better way to celebrate than getting a group of your friends to play different characters from the show!

Happy costume hunting!

