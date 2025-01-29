When does Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 come out? Release date revealed

When does The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 come out? Picture: Hulu

By Katie Louise Smith

It's already been confirmed that TSLOMV will return in Spring 2025, but what date does it drop on Hulu and Disney+? Here's what we know...

Can MomTok survive the wait for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2? The second season of the reality series is soon set to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ but what date does it actually come out?

After a successful first season that dropped in September 2024, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives – featuring the likes of Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck and Mikayla Matthews – has already been confirmed to return for a second season.

Season 1 ended with our fave Utah-based TikTok mom-fluencers (who gained notoriety after a viral swinging scandal) facing some personal struggles, including Whitney's decision to leave #MomTok and Taylor's questions about boyfriend Dakota's loyalty.

Here's everything you need to know about when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 comes out, and how many episodes will be included.

When does The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 come out on Hulu?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 will include 20 episodes. Picture: Hulu

When is the The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 release date?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 will return with brand new episodes at some point in Spring 2025. No exact release date has been confirmed just yet.

U.S. network ABC have just started airing season 1 so it's likely that season 2 will drop shortly after the ABC run has finished.

While it's not been confirmed, Taylor Frankie Paul revealed on Instagram that the show is expected to return in May.

How many episodes are in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2?

It's good news for those who are desperate to see more of MomTok. While season 1 only had 8 episodes, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 will consist of a whopping 20 episodes.

Per Deadline, season 1 ended up becoming the most-watched unscripted season premiere on Hulu in 2024.

