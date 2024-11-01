When does Ginny & Georgia season 3 come out? Brianne Howey drops major update

1 November 2024, 12:17

Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey gives update on season 3 release date
Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey gives update on season 3 release date. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Ginny & Georgia season 3 filming has officially wrapped and the new season could be coming to Netflix very soon.

Ginny & Georgia fans... we've got some good news! Brianne Howey, who plays everyone's fave messy icon Georgia, just dropped an important update about season 3's release date.

Netflix's coming-of-age mystery series has skyrocketed in popularity over the past two seasons, but it's been a long wait for fans who have been desperate to find out what happens next.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 was renewed alongside season 4 back in May 2023, but due to the strikes, filming did not actually begin until March 2024. Ginny & Georgia season 2 dropped on Netflix in January 2023, which means it's going to be well over two years (!) before we see season 3 on our screens.

Thankfully, the cast and crew have now officially wrapped filming and an early 2025 release looks like it could be on the cards...

When does Ginny & Georgia season 3 come out?

Georgia was arrested at the end of Ginny & Georgia season 2
Georgia was arrested at the end of Ginny & Georgia season 2. Picture: Netflix

Ginny & Georgia season 3 release date: When does it come out?

Well, we know for sure that Ginny & Georgia season 3 will not be arriving in 2024. Deadline previously confirmed that it was not on Netflix's 2024 slate due to the Writers and Actors strikes that happened in 2023.

The good news, however, is that filming has officially wrapped and season 3 is in the can! Filming finally began in March 2024 with Antonia confirming that the cast were officially back on set. Netflix confirmed production has started in April 2024.

Then, in September 2024, a whole bunch of cast members confirmed that they had wrapped. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brianne also confirmed that they had "just finished shooting", which is why there's been no updates about the release date yet.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 will definitely drop in 2025, and based on season 2's timeline, fans could hope to see it at some point at the start of the year.

Watch the trailer for Ginny & Georgia season 2

Speaking about season 2's delays a couple of years ago, Brianne explained to E! News that once the show finishes filming, it then has to be edited before being translated and dubbed into 180 different languages before being released.

"That takes about four months," she revealed. For reference, season 2 wrapped in September/October 2022 and the season was released in January 2023.

So hopefully, now that filming on season 3 is done, we could see the new season as soon as January or February 2025. We'll update this article as soon as more is revealed.

Ginny and Marcus break up in Ginny & Georgia season 2
Ginny and Marcus break up in Ginny & Georgia season 2. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Ginny & Georgia season 3?

It's been ages since season 2 dropped on Netflix so if you need a refresher, here's what happened:

Ginny & Georgia season 2's finale ended on a shocking cliffhanger with newly wed Georgia being arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller. On top of that, Austin shot his father Gil in the arm and witnessed Georgia kill Tom.

Things in Ginny's life weren't as dramatic as that, but still pretty major for the teen as she broke up with boyfriend Marcus.

Season 3's main storyline will likely focus on Georgia and whether they have enough evidence to convict her of the murder? There's also the matter of whether they'll find any other evidence of the other murders she has committed, and whether or not her new husband Paul will stand by her.

We'll have to wait until the first trailer drops to know what to expect, but Brianne also teased that season 3 is the "most unhinged season" yet. We're ready!

