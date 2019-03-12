Riverdale Spin-Off Katy Keene Casts Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale As The Lead Role

12 March 2019, 11:30

Lucy Hale has been confirmed to take the title character in new series Katy Keene.
Lucy Hale has been confirmed to take the title character in new series Katy Keene. Picture: Instagram

Riverdale and Pretty Little Liars are about to cross over as Lucy Hale has been cast in the spin-off, Katy Keene.

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale has just been confirmed to take on another huge role – she’s been cast as the lead character in Riverdale spin-off, Katy Keene.

Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse Says The Cast Are Trying To “Recover” Following Luke Perry’s Death

Katy Keene is the next of the Archie Comics that is getting a TV series, following the success of Riverdale on The CW in the USA and Netflix in the UK.

The series will follow fashion designer Katy and her friends as they try to make in in New York and chase their dreams on Broadway.

Another familiar face from Riverdale will be joining the series also – Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy, will be starring as an older version of the character in Katy Keene too.

The CW explained, "A now 20-something Josie McCoy sets off on a new adventure to make it in the big city.

"More determined than ever to break into the music scene as the next Diana Ross, Josie finds herself forging new friendships, falling into new relationships, and, one day, becoming the star she is destined to be."

Lucy Hale is best-known for her role as Aria Montgomery in the hit Netflix series Pretty Little Liars, but also has appeared in The O.C. and How I Met Your Mother too.

