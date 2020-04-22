Are Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Still Together? Inside Riverdale Couple's Relationship

Are Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart still in a relationship? Picture: Getty Images

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's relationship has always been in the spotlight, but the pair remain very private, so are they still in a relationship or have they split?

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are one of Hollywood's most loved couples but are notoriously private about their relationship, so much so, people are unsure whether or not they're still together.

Having hit out at rumours they've split in the past, to Cole's recent Instagram rant defending himself against claims he cheated on Lili, fans are confused as to the pair's relationship status as things appear to have gone quiet, so let's do some digging.

Despite the fact the pair have been very quiet about their relationship recently, Cole recently hit out at rumours he'd cheated on Lili with supermodel, Kaia Gerber, on his Instagram stories in a rare move, telling people to 'eat his deliciously plump a**' for trying to muddy his name with false rumours.

The actor mentioned 'stepping into a public relationship' and his refusal to 'indulge the ravenous horde' of people wanting to know about their private life.

Cole Sprouse discusses 'public relationship' with Lili Reinhart. Picture: Instagram @colesprouse

He did not, however, say whether they're currently still an item, and as they've been suspiciously absent from each other's social media accounts for some time now, making it more unclear than ever whether they’ve split.

It also doesn't appear the pair are in lockdown with each other, with Lili documenting a traumatic attack on her dog, Milo, during a walk, with Cole no where to be seen as she cried into the camera.

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse hits back at cheating rumours on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @colesprouse

Meanwhile, Cole has been spotted out in LA taking a spin on his motorcycle alone, which has left people wondering whether they got trapped in lockdown apart, or have decided not to live together?

Series 4 of Riverdale is currently airing on Netflix, but it will reportedly be shorter as production was halted due to the pandemic and a crew member came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Filming for the production takes place in Vancouver, Canada, where the cast live during production- but, as we've discovered, they're not currently on location.

So, the pair's physical separation and notorious privacy makes some thing they've split, however, Cole's vocal criticism about cheating claims sounds like they could still be together- only time will tell!

