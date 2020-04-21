Cole Sprouse Denies Cheating On Lili Reinhart With Kaia Gerber

Picture: Instagram

The Riverdale star shared lengthy posts on his Instagram Story, denying claims that he cheated on his girlfriend, Lili Reinhart.

Cole Sprouse has been dating fellow Riverdale star, Lili Reinhart, for several years now, and the pair have often referred to each other as their "loves".

Despite this, the pair have faced some turbulent times, recently, after the pair were seen attending the recent Vanity Fair Oscars after-party separately.

It was rumoured that Cole had cheated on his Hustlers girlfriend with model Kaia Gerber, so Cole took to Instagram, to write to his 31.7 million followers, denying the claims.

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them," he wrote.

"But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism."

Picture: Instagram

In a second Story, he wrote "When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences.

"And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."

"So in conclusion - please eat my delectable plump ass. (Making me post a goddamn white font Insta Story like a twice divorced mother of three)," joked Cole in a third and final Story.

Picture: Instagram

This comes after many fans took to social media, such as Tumblr, to talk about Cole's alleged affair with Kaia, saying that he broke up with Lili as he preferred spending time with Kaia.

In fact, some of the stars' followers have even claimed that Cole has been self-isolating with Kaia Gerber, during the coronavirus pandemic, after the model went live on Instagram from what many claimed to be Cole's house.

