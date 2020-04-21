Cole Sprouse Denies Cheating On Lili Reinhart With Kaia Gerber

21 April 2020, 07:14

Cole Sprouse took to Instagram to respond to claims he cheated
Cole Sprouse took to Instagram to respond to claims he cheated. Picture: Instagram

The Riverdale star shared lengthy posts on his Instagram Story, denying claims that he cheated on his girlfriend, Lili Reinhart.

Cole Sprouse has been dating fellow Riverdale star, Lili Reinhart, for several years now, and the pair have often referred to each other as their "loves".

Despite this, the pair have faced some turbulent times, recently, after the pair were seen attending the recent Vanity Fair Oscars after-party separately.

> WATCH: Daisy Ridley Reacts To Her Cole Sprouse Comparison

It was rumoured that Cole had cheated on his Hustlers girlfriend with model Kaia Gerber, so Cole took to Instagram, to write to his 31.7 million followers, denying the claims.

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them," he wrote.

"But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism."

Cole Sprouse denied cheating rumours on Instagram Story
Cole Sprouse denied cheating rumours on Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram

In a second Story, he wrote "When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences.

"And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."

"So in conclusion - please eat my delectable plump ass. (Making me post a goddamn white font Insta Story like a twice divorced mother of three)," joked Cole in a third and final Story.

Cole Sprouse called out those "pushing their own agenda"
Cole Sprouse called out those "pushing their own agenda". Picture: Instagram

This comes after many fans took to social media, such as Tumblr, to talk about Cole's alleged affair with Kaia, saying that he broke up with Lili as he preferred spending time with Kaia.

In fact, some of the stars' followers have even claimed that Cole has been self-isolating with Kaia Gerber, during the coronavirus pandemic, after the model went live on Instagram from what many claimed to be Cole's house.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Hot On Capital

A number of artists are putting on free gigs for NHS workers

NHS Free Concerts: Which Bands And Singers Are Offering Free Gigs For The NHS?

Coronavirus

A Harry Styles fan shared the ultimate thread of the One Direction star

Harry Styles Has The Cutest Relationship With His Fans & This Thread Proves It

Harry Styles

Are 'Too Hot To Handle's' Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago together?

Too Hot To Handle: Are Harry Jowsey & Francesca Farago Still Together?
Dogs face 'separation anxiety' once lockdown is lifted

Dogs Face 'Separation Anxiety' After Coronavirus Lockdown Lifted, Expert Warns

Coronavirus

Demi has opened up about the possibility of having children with a woman.

Demi Lovato Says She’s ‘Open’ To Having Children With A Woman One Day

Demi Lovato

Lucie Donlan nearly missed out on her Love Island debut

Love Island Star Lucie Donlan Turned Down Joining Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle