Roxanne Pallett's Stint In Big Brother Ranked As Most Complained-About TV Show Moment

Roxanne Pallett's Celebrity Big Brother controversy has ranked as the most-complained TV moment. Picture: YouTube

Ofcom have released the TV shows with the most complaints this decade, and Roxanne Pallett's 'punchgate' topped the list.

The regulatory and competition authority, Ofcom, have released an official list of the television series that received the most complaints since 2010.

Roxanne Pallett's stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house garnered nearly quarter of a million complaints, after she accused Ryan Thomas of punching her.

Viewers of the show flooded Ofcom with complaints, after the Emmerdale star said she felt uncomfortable sleeping in the same house as Ryan.

Other shows that featured on the list included Love Island - following Jack Fincham's ex entering the villa - and Loose Women, after Kim Woodburn was forced to walk off of the show.

Check below for some of the shows which featured on the list...

Celebrity Big Brother with 25,232 complaints During the end of August and beginning of September, Channel 5 was inundated with complaints, after Roxanne Pallett claimed one of her fellow housemates hit her. The Emmerdale star said that Ryan Thomas had punched her, and that she felt uncomfortable sleeping in the same room as him. After she was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house, she opened up to Emma Willis in an interview that she made a "horrible mistake", asking to be forgiven for what she did. Loose Women with 8,002 complaints 7,912 of these complaints to Loose Women were concerned around Kim Woodburn, after she felt the need to leave the show during an interview. Following her fallout with Coleen Nolan, the How Clean Is Your House? presenter was told she would reconcile with Coleen, but was instead told she was "two-faced" during the chat. "I didn't tell you how vile you are from day one. That's what I should have done," said Coleen. The X Factor with 2,868 complaints Rihanna and Christina Aguilera both performed on the final of The X Factor in 2010, and both received thousands of complaints following their stints. RiRi's performance of 'What's My Name' was criticised for being to sexually provocative, but heads at ITV claimed that it only contained "some gentle thrusting", and that it was suitable for all audiences. Whilst Christina Aguilera's rendition of 'Express' wasn't provocative, it was featured in her film Burlesque, which some thought controversial. Some found Rihanna's The X Factor performance controversial. Picture: Getty Love Island with 2,644 complaints Whilst Love Island has seen has seen it's share of complaints with the Islanders smoking, but it was in 2018 that the ITV show received most of its criticism. Viewers of the show claimed that Dani Dyer was being unfairly treated, when producers showed her a video of her then-boyfriend, Jack Fincham, with his ex. Despite what it appeared on the video, Jack wasn't cheating on her, but it was edited like that.

Ofcom also released a list of the most complained-about series from 2019, and saw the likes of The X Factor make an appearance, after some claimed the Pussycat Dolls' performance was too sexual and not suitable for all audiences.

Gemma Collins' behaviour towards the Dancing on Ice judges, and Joe Garratt's controlling behaviour towards Lucie Donlan on Love Island, also made appearances.

