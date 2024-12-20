Where is Netflix's No Good Deed house? Here's why you recognise the location

Here's why you recognise the No Good Deed house. Picture: Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

This is why you recognise the house in Netflix's No Good Deed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Netflix's latest dark comedy No Good Deed, starring Friends' Lisa Kudrow, is all we can think about at the moment.

The eight episode series follows three families competing to buy the same 1920s Spanish-style villa, which turns out to be where the son of the main characters Lydia Morgan (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul Morgan (Ray Romano) was killed.

As the story explores how their son died, the house remains a central element of the entire series. However, the picturesque suburban home may have caught your eye and had you scratching your head thinking: "Where have I see this home before?"

Well, you're not the only one. Here's why the house looks so familiar.

Lisa Kudrow play Lydia Morgan in No Good Deed. Picture: Netflix

Is Netflix's No Good Deed house real?

The house is a real house, however all of the interiors were built by production designer Nina Ruscio and her team on a soundstage for the Netflix dark comedy series.

It's a real house in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, which is about a 20-minute drive southwest of Los Feliz. The reason the home is so familiar is because it is almost identical to Mitch and Cam's house in Modern Family.

Mitch and Cam’s house is only about a 15-minute drive from the No Good Deed house, in Fox Hills Drive, Los Angeles.

The house in No Good Deed. Picture: Netflix

When explaining why they chose the Hancock Park house for No Good Deed, Nina told House Beautiful: "There's a finite number of Spanish houses, really, in the world, and there's a finite number of Spanish houses that are fabulous in Los Angeles."

The similarities between the Modern Family home and the No Good Deed home are staggering but since they are practically in the same neighbourhood their alike architecture can be expected.

Modern Family opening credits. Picture: ABC

Both of the houses have white exteriors covered in green foliage as well as a unique three-section design completed with an arched front door framed by navy blue windows on either side.

The reason the Modern Family house is so memorable is because it is featured in the opening credits. So, if like us, you've watch many Modern Family episodes you may have spotted the similarities straight away.

Read more TV & film here: