Disney face backlash after removing trans storyline from new Pixar show Win or Lose

18 December 2024, 17:23

Disney face backlash after removing trans storyline from new Pixar show Win or Lose
Disney face backlash after removing trans storyline from new Pixar show Win or Lose. Picture: Disney
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Win or Lose actress Chanel Stewart, who is trans in real life, has said that she is "very disheartened" by the decision.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Disney is receiving criticism after they announced that they have cut a trans storyline for Pixar's TV show Win or Lose.

Win or Lose is set to be Pixar's first every animated original series. The as yet unreleased TV show will follow a co-ed softball team in the days before they take part in a championship game. Each episode will be told from the point of view of a completely different character and Win or Lose will premiere on Disney+ on 19 February worldwide.

One episode included a trans storyline. However, Disney have now stated that the trans storyline has been removed leading to backlash online. Trans actress Chanel Stewart has also spoken out against Disney's decision.

Watch Pixar's Win or Lose trailer

According to The Hollywood Reporter the trans character, played by Chanel Stewart, will still appear in Win or Lose in a recurring capacity but any dialogue that referenced her gender identity has now been removed from the show.

In their statement, Disney said: "When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline.”

This has led to criticism on social media. One person tweeted: "Genuinely, genuinely…this would’ve helped so many scared kids feel seen and do no harm to anyone."

Another wrote: "Not to be pessimistic but we’ve entered a really dark timeline when it comes to progress and acceptance and that makes me very angry."

Someone also said: "Disney letting their blatant transphobia show…"

Speaking to Deadline, Chanel Stewart has now revealed that she was cast in the show in 2020 when she was just 14 years old. She also explained that Pixar were actively looking for a transgender teen to play the role.

Chanel said: "I was exactly what they wanted to a T, and that’s why it felt so right. It felt just so right. I immediately asked my mom if I could do it, because I just felt like if I don’t do this, it wouldn’t make sense."

Explaining what the role meant to her, Chanel said: "I wore it as a badge. I wore it with pride. I wore it with honour because it meant so much to me. The thought of authentically portraying a transgender teenage girl made me really happy. I wanted to make this for transgender kids like me."

Discussing how she feels about Disney removing the trans elements from her storyline, Chanel added: "I was very disheartened. From the moment I got the script, I was excited to share my journey to help empower other trans youth. Trans stories matter, and they deserve to be heard.”

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

When will Wicked be on streaming? How to watch the Wicked movie online

When will Wicked be on streaming? How to watch the Wicked movie online

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel movie

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about Wicked For Good

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Maura Higgins on why she doesn't regret talking about Pete Wicks on I'm A Celeb

Maura Higgins explains why she has 'no regrets' about Pete Wicks comments on I'm A Celeb

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers news about the next Scream movie

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers news about the next Scream movie

XO Kitty season 2: Everything we know so far

XO, Kitty season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Amanda Seyfried speaks out on Ariana Grande being cast as Glinda in Wicked over her

Amanda Seyfried speaks out on Ariana Grande being cast as Glinda in Wicked over her

Liam Payne fans outraged by TMZ documentary

Liam Payne fans outraged by "invasive" TMZ documentary

Maura Higgins addresses claims she's taking over from Maya Jama as Love Island host

Maura Higgins reveals if she's replacing Maya Jama as Love Island host

Love Island

Love Island announce All Stars 2025 start date

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 start?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits