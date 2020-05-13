Where Is Netflix’s White Lines Filmed?

White Lines was filmed in a super exotic location. Picture: Netflix

Netflix’s crime series White Lines, which was made by the creators of Money Heist, is dropping on Netflix on Friday 15th May, but where is it filmed?

White Lines is the latest Netflix series to come to our screens during lockdown, after hit shows such as Hollywood, Never Have I Ever, Too Hot To Handle and Tiger King.

The crime series has been created by Alexa Pina, a Spanish television producer, writer, series creator, scriptwriter and film director, who brought us the highly addictive Money Heist, also known as Le Casa del Papa.

With it being released on Friday 15th May, we’re already pre-hooked on the murder and drugs-filled show after watching the trailer.

Where is Netflix's White Lines filmed?

Where is Netflix's White Lines filmed?

White Lines was filmed in Ibiza. Picture: Netflix

The series takes place in the Balearic islands including Mallorca and Ibiza, which you can probably tell by the stunning visuals in the trailer!

In case you got distracted by all the blue skies and open water, and you were wondering what exactly the show’s about, we’ve got you covered!

The synopsis reads: "When her brother is discovered dead, a Manchester woman leaves her quiet life to travel to Ibiza, where she seeks the truth about his disappearance."

"Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother's disappearance in Ibiza, where she quickly heads down a decadent and dangerous path.”

The creator of Money Heist also made White Lines. Picture: Netflix

Netflix's White Lines is dropping on Friday 15th May. Picture: Netflix

It stars Laura Haddock, who played Alison in The Inbetweeners Movie, as well as Daniel Mays, Laurence Fox, Angela Griffin and Tom Rhys Harries.

We know you’re already gripped and it definitely won’t take long to get through the ten episodes because some serious binge-watching will be involved!

