What Has 'White Lines' Star Laura Haddock Starred In?

'White Lines's' Zoe Walker, played by Laura Haddock, has starred in other major roles including The Inbetweeners Movie, Guardians Of The Galaxy and the Transformers franchise.

Laura Haddock has hit our screens in Netflix's latest crime thriller, White Lines, from the same guy who brought us Money Heist, Alex Piña, and many of you are recognising the British actress from elsewhere, but just can't seem to lay your finger on it?

Laura plays Zoe Walker, the show's protagonist who travels to Ibiza to investigate the death of her brother, quickly heading down a dangerous path.

Other cast members include Daniel Mays, Tom Rhys Harries and Cal Spellman, and following the success of the creator's other Netflix venture, Money Heist, she's bound to become an ever bigger name than she already is.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a successful acting career, having joined some enormous Hollywood movie franchises, and one very big British film back in 2011, so let's take a look into what she's been in before.

The Inbetweeners Movie

Undoubtedly her breakthrough role on the big screen was in The Inbetweeners Movie (2011) where Laura played Will McKenzie's holiday love interest, Alison, on her A-level holiday, although she was actually 26 in real life!

The role made her a recognisable face throughout the UK, but not across the pond as the film was the culmination of the British comedy show The Inbetweeners,

Guardians of the Galaxy (Vol 1 & 2)

Starring in both the first and volume 2 of the Marvel franchise, Laura plays Meredith Quill, mother to Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt, and starred alongside other A-listers including Zoey Saldana.

As the biggest film franchise out there, landing this blockbuster series opened her up to a whole new, global audience and no doubt helped her land future roles in the industry!

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Joining another enormous Hollywood franchise, Laura was cast in the fifth Transformers movie, Transformers: The Last Knight, playing Vivian Wembley, starring alongside Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins and Josh Duhamel which was released in 2017.

Vivian is a 'highly educated, socially awkward' Oxford professor and told Syfy having a baby helped prepare her for the role, saying:

"I’d just had a baby, and I met [the director] about five months after that had happened, and he said: 'I hear that you just had a baby?'"

"He said, “Great, that’ll make you really tough."

