White Lines Cast: Meet The Stars Of The New Netflix Series

White Lines, from the creators of Money Heist, is set to be the next series TV lovers will binge-watch on Netflix – get to know the cast here.

White Lines is available on Netflix from today, Friday 15 March, with a cast of actors you’ll definitely recognise from other TV favourites.

From Laura Haddock, who starred in The Inbetweeners Movie, to Daniel Mays of Line of Duty fame, the White Lines cast is full of familiar faces.

What Is Netflix's White Lines About? How Many Episodes Are There In Series 1?

The show brings a darker side to Ibiza, following the story of Laura’s character Zoe Walker as she tries to unearth what happened when her brother went missing on the island 20 years ago.

Get to know the cast of White Lines, here…

Laura Haddock stars as Zoe Walker

Laura Haddock plays Zoe Walker in White Lines. Picture: Netflix

Laura, 34, plays librarian Zoe Walker who grew up in Manchester and was a young teenager when her brother Axel, a DJ, went missing in Ibiza. She returns to the island 20 years later to find out what happened, meeting his friends from his younger years and discovering another side to the party island.

You’ll recognise Laura from other TV series and films, including The Inbetweeners Movie and Marvel fans will have seen her as Star-Lord’s mother in Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Daniel May plays Marcus

Daniel May plays Marcus in White Lines. Picture: Netflix

Marcus was one of Axel’s best friends when they were growing up, and years after the DJ’s disappearance Marcus is divorcing a woman he’s still in love with and facing a run-in with some intimidating drug dealers.

Most recently, actor Daniel has been in Sky One’s Code 404 and ITV’s Line of Duty since 2012.

Tom Rhys Harries stars as Axel Collins

Tom Rhys Harries stars as Axel Collins. Picture: Netflix

Tom Rhys Harries plays the missing DJ Axel Collins, who his sister and best friends are trying to find out what happened to after his body is discovered on the island.

Tom has previously starred in 2019 film The Gentlemen and 2015 movie Jekyll & Hyde.

Cel Spellman is young Marcus

Young Marcus is played by Cel Spellman. Picture: Netflix

Radio DJ and actor Cel Spellman portrays Marcus in his teenage years on White Lines.

Cel is best known for his role in Cold Feet since 2016, as well as presenting on CBBC.

India Fowler plays young Zoe

India Fowler plays young Zoe. Picture: Netflix

India Fowler has starred in another Netflix hit, TV series Safe.

Angela Griffin is Anna

Angela Griffin plays Anna in White Lines. Picture: Netflix

Angela Griffin is most famous for Coronation Street, where she played Fiona Middleton for 17 years from 1992, but has also had roles in Waterloo Road and The Detail.

In White Lines, she plays the former close friend of Axel who was part of the group that followed him to Ibiza. She is married to Marcus, but they’re getting a divorce.

Kassius Nelson plays young Anna

Kassius Nelson is young Anna in White Lines. Picture: Netflix

You might recognise Kassius from Hollyoaks, where she played Jade Albright. She also starred in Netflix’s series adaption of A Series of Unfortunate Events.

In White Lines, she is the young Anna, best friends with Axel.

Laurence Fox stars as David

Laurence Fox plays David in White Lines, one of Axel's childhood friends. Picture: Netflix

Laurence Fox plays the spiritual David, who returns to Ibiza after a an enlightening trip to India with a shaman.

The actor has previously been in ITV’s Inspector Morse spin-off, Lewis, and you might recognise him from Victoria, where he played Lord Palmerston.

Johnny Green is young David

Johnny Green us young David in White Lines. Picture: Netflix

Johnny Green plays the young version of Axel’s pal David, he has made an appearance in BBC One’s Doctors.

Pedro Casablanc plays Andreu Calafat

Andreu Calafat is the patriarch of the Calafat family. Picture: Netflix

Andreu, portrayed by Pedro, is part of the Calafat family who run a number of huge clubs in Ibiza and are involved in the island’s illegal drug trade.

The Spanish actor has had a life-long career in theatre, film, and television.

Marta Milans plays Kika Calafat

Marta Milans stars as Andreu's daughter in White Lines. Picture: Netflix

Marta, who has previously starred in a number of films and TV shows, stars as Kika in White Lines. Kika, the daughter of Andreu, had a romantic relationship with Axel in his teenage years, but her powerful family didn’t approve.

Juan Diego plays Oriol Calafat

Juan Diego Botto plays Oriol Calafat. Picture: Netflix

Spanish actor Juan plays the son of Andreu Calafat – he has a key role in the family business and was briefly friends with Axel before his death.

Belén Lopez plays Conchita Calafat

Belén Lopez plays Conchita Calafat. Picture: Netflix

Conchita is the wife of patriarch Andreu, but their marriage is anything but loving.

Actress Belén has had a successful career in Spanish television.

Nuno Lopes plays Boxer

Nuno Lopez is Boxer. Picture: Netflix

Boxer is one of the Calafat family’s bodyguards who chooses to assist Zoe in the investigation into her brother’s death. Nuno is from Portugal and has appeared in numerous productions prior to White Lines.

Francis Magee plays Clint Collins

Francis Magee is Clint Collins in White Lines. Picture: Netflix

Francis stars as Zoe’s father Clint, a retired police officer.

Francis has had appearances in Game of Thrones as well as Layer Cake and Rogue One amongst a number of other movie roles.

Barry Ward plays Mike Collins

Barry Ward plays Mike Collins in White Lines. Picture: Netflix

Barry is Zoe’s loving husband with whom she shares a teenage daughter.

You might recognise Barry from The End of the F*****g World and The Capture, which Laura Haddock also starred in.

White Lines is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 15 May.

