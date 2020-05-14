What Is Netflix's White Lines About? How Many Episodes Are There In Series 1?

What is 'White Lines' about and how many episodes in the Netflix series? Picture: Netflix/ White Lines

As 'Money Heist' creator Alex Piña's next endeavour, 'White Lines' drops on Netflix, what is it about, what language is it in, and how many episodes are in the series?

Netflix's White Lines has come to take over our lives, and as the next endeavour from Money Heist's Alex Piña, there are fans all over the world eagerly waiting to find out what's in store from the raunchy, drug-fuelled crime series.

Where Is Netflix’s White Lines Filmed?

Warning: Trailers contains swearing and drug references

Full of chaos, dark humour, and complicated characters, we can already see plenty of Alex Piña's characteristics injected into White Lines from the trailer alone.

As well as plenty of raunchy scenes, like in his last series, the very nature of his next show means there's a whole lot of substances on the go too, as you may have guessed from it's title!

What is White Lines about? Plot explained

The show's official synopsis says: "When her brother is discovered dead, a Manchester woman leaves her quiet life to travel to Ibiza, where she seeks the truth about his disappearance."

"Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother's disappearance in Ibiza, where she quickly heads down a decadent and dangerous path.”

Naturally, filming took place on the Balearic islands, so you can expect dreamy backdrops that will have you craving a holiday more than ever before, and there's a pretty impressive cast as well.

Line Of Duty's Daniel Mays, Guardians of the Galaxy's Laura Haddock and The Gentleman's Tom Rhys Harries make up the star-studded cast getting in all kinds of mischief, so if you're looking for a bit of escapism, here's your show!

There's also plenty of Spanish actors in the show, which is in a mixture of English and Spanish, so be prepared to read some subtitles.

How many episodes are in series 1 of White Lines?

Series 1 of White Lines has 10 episodes, each lasting around 50 minutes, which is over 8 hours of viewing goodness, which we all know we have time for right now during lockdown, so get stuck in.

There's no whisper of a second series as of yet, as shows often wait to see how they're received before moving on, but Money Heist has four series, so who is to say there's not more to come yet!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News