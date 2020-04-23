White Lines: 'Money Heist' Creator's Netflix Series Release Date & Cast

Netflix's 'White Lines' created also made 'Money Heist'. Picture: Netflix/ White Lines

Netflix's latest crime series, 'White Lines', has been created by the same person behind 'Money Heist', is hitting our screens on May 15th, starring Laura Haddock from 'The Inbetweeners Movie'.

White Lines is Netflix's latest original gritty crime series about drugs and murder on the sunny island of Ibiza and is set to hit our screens on 15th May, and we've got everything you need to know, from its trailer, famous cast, and language.

WARNING: The trailer contains swearing and references to drug use.

What is White Lines about?

The show's official synopsis says: "When her brother is discovered dead, a Manchester woman leaves her quiet life to travel to Ibiza, where she seeks the truth about his disappearance."

Filmed in the Balearic Islands including Majorca and Ibiza, true to many Netflix originals, we can expect it to be beautifully shot and filled with dreamy aesthetics and scenery- as you can probably tell from the trailer!

White Lines was filmed in the Balearic Islands including Majorca and Ibiza. Picture: Netflix/ White Lines

When is White Lines released on Netflix?

Series 1 of White Lines will drop on Netflix on Friday 15th May, with the trailer and synopsis of the show already available on the streaming site, all ready to go!

The series is made up of ten episodes which will kill some serious time whilst we're all in lockdown, and is set to look seriously tense!

News of a second series isn't yet known, as the streaming site will likely be looking for the audiences reaction to the show.

What is White Lines' link to Money Heist?

White Lines is created b Alex Pina, a Spanish television producer, writer, series creator, scriptwriter and film director, who brought us the hugely entertaining Le Casa del Papa, or, Money Heist.

After the massive success of the show, it will undoubtedly transfer an enormous audience over to White Lines, so this upcoming series has a lot to live up to!

Who stars in White Line and what has Laura Haddock starred in?

White Lines star, Laura Haddock, hit the big screen in 'The Inbetweeners Movie'. Picture: Netflix/ White Lines

With a cast of recognisable faces, the most famous of which is the show's protagonist, Laura Haddock, who has played Meredith Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy Alison in The Inbetweeners Movie and Viviane Wembly in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Also starring is Line Of Duty's Daniel Mays, The Detail's Angela Griffin and Victoria star Laurence Fox, so don't be too surprised when you see actors you recognise!

What language is White Lines in?

The dialogue in the 'suspense' themed show is in a mix of English and Spanish, where as Money Heist was solely in Spanish- dubbed or subtitled in English for UK viewers.

