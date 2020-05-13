The Woods: Netflix Thriller By 'The Stranger' Writer Gets Release Date & Trailer

Netflix's The Woods release date announced and first look in trailer. Picture: Netflix/ The Woods

'The Woods' is set to be the next gripping thriller series from 'The Stranger' writer, and now it has an official trailer, we can't wait for June 12th to come around, plus, its cast and plot revealed...

The Woods is the latest Netflix thriller to have its trailer drop and hook all of us in to wonder just what's going on, and since it's written by the same person behind The Stranger, Harlan Coben, we're already convinced it's going to be our new obsession.

The series, which is consists of six episodes, will hit the streaming site on the UK on 12th June and focuses on the tale of Paul Copeland, a prosecutor who is still suffering after his sister became lost in a forrest 25 years ago.

The official trailer sets up the chilling plot, throwing back to the tragic event that saw four teenagers entering the woods and never returning, with two bodies being found, but the other two remaining missing.

The series is a Netflix Original series adapted in Polish, so you'll need to switch on your subtitles, and will feature young Polish talent including Adam Wietrzyński, Jakub Gola, Martyna Byczkowska i Kinga Jasik.

After the enormous success of Money Heist, adapted in Spanish, keeping up with subtitles is the new norm for many people, and NGL, we're loving it!

Thrilled to announce this:

THE WOODS.

Netflix. Worldwide.

June 12.

Put it your watchlist now. pic.twitter.com/rRtiNFH1HK — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) May 6, 2020

The series has been adapted from a book, the same as The Stranger was.

If you're reading this because you're a die hard fan of The Stranger and wondering if you're going to be getting a second series, we're sorry to break the bad news to you- it isn't going to happen!

The show's star, Richard Armitage, told RadioTimes.com: "It’s not our plan. Our plan is to give you one great, great season."

But, with a whole new series to get stuck into, we can just about forgive Harlan Coben!

