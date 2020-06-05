Ncuti Gatwa Receives BAFTA Nomination For 'Sex Education' Performance

Ncuti Gatwa is up for the ‘Male Performance in a Comedy Programme’ accolade. Picture: PA images

Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa has been nominated for a BAFTA.

Ncuti Gatwa has received a BAFTA nomination for his portrayal of Eric Effiong in Sex Education.

The 27-year-old is up for the ‘Male Performance in a Comedy Programme’ accolade.

Gatwa, who was born in Rwanda and raised in Scotland, was homeless before he landed the role on the Netflix show.

Speaking with The Big Issue magazine earlier this year, he said: “I am from Scotland and moved down to London when I was 21. I was working constantly – and at some good places – I spent a year at the Globe Theatre, I did a lot of work at Kneehigh, who are a physical theatre company.

“But you have to feed yourself, you have to get to work, with rent, bills, travel, days off from temping to go to an audition. I couldn’t seem to handle it all financially.

“I was supposed to move into a new place and it fell through. So for five months before Sex Education, I was couch-surfing among all my friends. I didn’t have a home. I was homeless.

“The only thing stopping me from being on the streets was the fact I had friends. But you can use up that goodwill. Or you feel scared to ask people for help. Your pride kicks in.”

The star would also have to ask friends for money so he could get to his auditions.

“So my life before Sex Education was so different,” he said.

“To go to my audition, I had to get my friend to transfer me 10 quid so I could top up my Oyster card.”

He really turned his life around!

