2020 Netflix Release Dates: All The Shows & Movies Coming This Year

Netflix has confirmed some huge comebacks in 2020. Picture: Netflix

Here's a round-up of all the major titles to keep an eye out for on Netflix in 2020.

A new decade means new Netflix shows and films are dropping!

Long-anticipated new seasons like Sex Education and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will finally be available to stream along with sequels such as To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

Let's take a look at all the major titles making their comeback and debuting in 2020...

Messiah - January 1

The new thriller is about a man who builds a huge fanbase of people who believe he is a divine messiah figure.

However, he then becomes a threat to international security.

Cheer - January 8

The documentary series follows the Navarro College cheerleaders as they prepare for the National Championships.

It gives viewers an insight into the Great White Sharks, who are a world-champion cheerleading squad, as they juggle the pressures of training, school, work and relationships.

Grace and Frankie: season 6 - January 15

The comedy series starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda returns for its sixth season.

It follows two women who are forced to live together after their husbands have an affair and fall in love with each other.

AJ and the Queen - January 10

AJ and the Queen stars RuPaul as a drag queen who transforms into Ruby Red and joins forces with an 11-year-old girl to recoup her life savings that were stolen from her.

Ares - January 17

The psychological horror series enters the world of Ares, a secret student society in Amsterdam.

It follows best friends Rosa and Jacob who find themselves trapped somewhere demonic.

A Fall from Grace - January 17

The thriller, written and directed by Tyler Perry, stars Phylicia Rashad as a woman who finds herself in trouble after a new relationship turns dangerous.

Sex Education: Season 2 - January 17

The comedy-drama returns to continue the story of Otis, a teenager who sets up a sex clinic at his school, as well as his classmates Maeve, Ola, Adam and Eric.

Pictures released in October showed Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), and their schoolmates back together for more awkward teenage struggles, including a Chlamydia outbreak.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 3 - January 24

The supernatural series returns for a third season as Sabrina prepares to enter hell in order to save her boyfriend, Nick.

Locke and Key - February 7

Locke and Key is a new series based on the graphic novels by Joe Hill (the son of Stephen King), taking place in a mysterious house where unlocking doors grants magical abilities.

It follows three siblings who move into their ancestral home after their father is murdered.

To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You - February 12

The sequel for To All The Boys I've Loved Before has been long-anticipated by fans since the first one dropped.

In the trailer, we see Lara and Peter looking happy and finally a couple, but things seem to soon turn troubled, and one of Lara's childhood exes comes into the picture... uh oh.

We also have a release date for the Netflix sequel, and if that wasn't enough- that a thirdinstalment of the book-turned-film has been confirmed- and filmed!

All the Bright Places - February 28

Elle Fanning stars in the adaptation of Jennifer Niven’s novel, where two teenagers want to escape from small-town, Indiana.

Money Heist: season 4 - April 3

The popular Spanish crime drama, Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), returns for its fourth season.

