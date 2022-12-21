Netflix Stars Jenna Ortega And Noah Centineo Hung Out As Kids And We’re Obsessed With The Pics

21 December 2022, 14:50

Noah Centineo and Jenna Ortega met long before they became household names
Noah Centineo and Jenna Ortega met long before they became household names. Picture: Getty
Noah Centineo and Jenna Ortega knew each other long before becoming individual Netflix stars.

Jenna Ortega and Noah Centineo are the Netflix names of the moment after her role as Wednesday in the title show cemented her as a household name and the To All The Boys franchise catapulted Noah’s rising star.

Noah also stars in The Recruit, a new Netflix series about a rookie lawyer at the CIA who finds himself at the centre of the dangerous world of international espionage.

Where You’ve Seen Jenna Ortega Before Her Netflix Role As Wednesday Addams

Will There Be A Wednesday Season 2 On Netflix?

But years before they made names for themselves in the industry, Noah and Jenna crossed paths and even posed for a photo together.

Noah Centineo stars in The Recruit on Netflix
Noah Centineo stars in The Recruit on Netflix. Picture: Getty

Fan account NoahCentineoig posted the photo just as Wednesday was taking over our lives and fans couldn’t get over their adorable interaction.

In the photos, Noah posed with his arm around a young Jenna, who at the time was likely starring in Know It All Nina.

Around the same time, Noah starred as Jaden Stark in the Disney Channel Original movie How to Build a Better Boy.

Jenna Ortega has become a household name thanks to Wednesday
Jenna Ortega has become a household name thanks to Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Noah’s most notable role is as Peter in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and the film’s two sequels.

He’s also starred in The Perfect Date, the 2019 Charlie’s Angels remake and Black Adam.

Jenna found her calling in children’s TV, with her first lead role as Nina in the YouTube series.

