Exclusive

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

The RuPaul's Drag Race star spoke about how the gay community always helped make her feel like she "belonged", after she was first introduced to them as a teenager.

Michelle Visage has served as a permanent judge since RuPaul's Drag Race's third season, after she was first introduced to the LGBT community at the age of 17.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, as they celebrated pride, Michelle spoke about how important the community was to her and her family.

> Inside RuPaul & Michelle Visage's Life Long Friendship

Michelle Visage stars as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race. Picture: Getty

"I moved to New York City to go to theatre university, and I didn't know a soul. The people that took me in when I went to my first nightclub to try to get discovered was the gay community," said the Strictly Come Dancing star.

"They never questioned the colour of my skin, or questioned the colour of my hair, my size; am I too fat, too skinny, too tall, too short.

"It was 'You are welcome. We love you for you', and it lifted me up and praised me. It made me feel like I always belonged."

Speaking of her daughter, who is a lesbian, Michelle said that the community "means a lot to us now that we have a gay daughter, but obviously, before that, my work began from a young age to become an ally."

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All The Stars Over On Our App

While attending the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Manhattan for two years, Michelle was active in the club scene, and began voguing for various people, citing her appearance on The Latin Connection as the first time voguing had appeared on national TV.