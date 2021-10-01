Married At First Sight UK Final Will Air Tonight After Technical Blunder On E4

By Kathryn Knight

E4 have changed the air date of Married at First Sight UK episode 20 after Thursday night’s episode resulted in chaos (it was never put in the schedule).

Married at First Sight UK’s final episode will air a day later than planned, after E4 and Channel 4 continued to have technical disruptions on Thursday night due to an incident at their broadcast centre last week.

E4 have now announced how and when viewers can watch the final episode of MAFS UK, episode 20, after their schedule on Thursday night accidentally played Wednesday evening’s programme again instead.

On Friday morning E4 released a statement saying fans will finally be able to see episode 20 tonight [1 October].

Fans will get to see what happens between Tayah and Adam. Picture: Tayah Victoria/Instagram

Morag and Luke must also come to a decision about their future. Picture: E4

Here’s how and where to watch the final episode of Married at First Sight UK…

MAFS UK will wrap up on E4 tonight at 9pm, a whole 24 hours later than planned.

E4 tweeted this morning: “Okay, here's the teaser for tonight's episode (again). The twist is we're actually going to play it this time.

“#MAFSUK - the finale. Y̶e̶s̶t̶e̶r̶d̶a̶y̶ Tonight at 9pm.”

Amy and Josh will decide whether to stay together. Picture: E4

Okay, here's the teaser for tonight's episode (again). The twist is we're actually going to play it this time.

Things were no doubt chaotic for the broadcast centre on Thursday night, as viewers inundated Twitter with their hilarious reactions to the technical blunder, while a repeat of Wednesday’s episode showing Matt and Dan and Marilyse and Franky exchanging vows aired instead.

Fans were expecting to see Tayah and Adam, Luke and Morag and Amy and Josh’s final decisions.

E4 said in a statement 20 minutes into the show: “We’re aware it’s yesterday’s episode of #MAFSUK playing out this evening and apologise. It’s all down to our ongoing tech issues which we’re working hard on. We’ll update here as soon as we know more and when you’ll be able to see the final episode of MAFS UK.”

Morag and Luke have had a turbulent journey on MAFS UK. Picture: Morag Crichton/Instagram

Rolls of adverts played instead, between glitchy snippets of the cast’s promotional videos for the show.

“To confirm, #MAFSUK and Afters won’t be playing tonight. We’re sorry again – we’re working to make it available on All 4 and E4 as soon as possible and we’ll update as soon as we know more,” they later added.

Thankfully, fans haven’t got long left to wait to see how things end for the couples.

