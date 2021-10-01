When Is The Married At First Sight UK Reunion On TV?

By Capital FM

Married at First Sight UK is coming to an end, but there’s a juicy-looking reunion show yet to air.

Married at First Sight UK has seen the couples make their minds up on whether to stick together or go their separate ways, with just a few couples’ decisions delayed for viewers after the final episode suffered a massive glitch.

As with many other dating shows we know and love, such as Love is Blind and Love Island, Married at First Sight UK is getting a reunion show.

We’ll get to see what happened to couples including Tayah and Adam, Amy and Josh, and Marilyse and Franky once the cameras stopped rolling on the experiment.

The Married at First Sight UK 2021 contestants will reunite. Picture: Morag Crichton/Instagram

The Married at First Sight UK experts look shocked at one moment in the reunion. Picture: E4

The Married at First Sight UK reunion show is set to air on Monday 4 October at 9pm on E4 – if there are no more technical hiccups for the channel that is.

As well as getting the lowdown on the couples who stayed together, we’ll also get to see former contestants Megan, Bob, Jordon, Alexis, Ant and Nikita reunited.

Nikita was famously asked to leave the experiment due to ‘unacceptable behaviour’ after a discussion at one of the dinner parties got out of hand.

The final episode’s official synopsis says: "The UK's boldest social experiment concludes, as experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas welcome back all the participants for a final review. Last in the series."

Megan and Jordon come face to face on the MAFS UK reunion show. Picture: E4

Franky and Marilyse look content in the reunion show teaser. Picture: E4

It’s set to be a tense one – Jordon and Megan will also come face to face after sharing a kiss behind their respective partners’ (Alexis and Bob’s) backs, with Megan grimacing as Jordon greets her in the teaser.

Tayah and Adam unsurprisingly look as in love than ever, while Morag and Luke are sat very far apart on the sofa.

Marilyse and Franky also seem settled, as do Matt and Dan, but the same can’t be said for Josh and Amy as Josh tells the experts: “One minute we’re good, one minute we’re bad.”

