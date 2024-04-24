MAFS’ Jade & Ridge Take Their Relationship To The Next Level Post-Show

Jade and Ridge have been solid since leaving MAFS 2024. Picture: Channel Nine/ Instagram: @jadepywell

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia’s Jade and Ridge seem to have gone from strength to strength since leaving the show and they’ve not been shy about sharing their milestones on social media.

Warning: if you’re single and lonely, don’t read ahead.

Married At First Sight Australia’s Jade and Ridge have proven they’re the power couple from the 2024 season. Not only were they one of three couples to make it out of the experiment intact, but the pair have gone above and beyond to prove the love, actually is real.

The couple were originally paired together by the experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken, and boy did they get it right. Despite minor hurdles faced by Ridge’s outwardly immature persona, it became obvious that he had the ability to take things seriously when needed.

Now that they’re outside of the experiment, their biggest hurdle was distance until Ridge packed up his life and moved to the Gold Coast to be with Jade. But that hurdle doesn’t seem to be an issue at all, just as Ridge predicted, he has seemed to be doing everything he can to maintain their relationship and he’s doing a great job.

From travelling interstate to overseas and meeting each other's friends and family, here’s what Ridge and Jade have been up to since leaving the experiment.

Jade and Ridge entered the experiment as intruders. Picture: Channel Nine

Uncle and aunty duties with Ridge's nephew

Towards the end of April 2024, Ridge uploaded an Instagram post of himself, Jade and a small child. In the caption, he wrote, “Uncle and aunty duties for nephew coco.”

So not only has Ridge introduced Jade to his extended family, but she’s also been dubbed ‘aunty’ to the children. It doesn’t really get more official than that does it?

Jade has been introduced to Ridge's extended family. Picture: Instagram: @ridgebarredo

Jade and Ridge take their first international trip together

In early April, the pair posted about their first international trip together. Jade and Ridge seemed to have gone on a relaxing vacation to Bali with two other friends.

The pair were seen partying at the likes of Finn’s beach club, loved up at their hotel pool, out on cute dinner dates and most exciting of all, Ridge got a huge tattoo done on his back.

MAFS Australia's Jade and Ridge share footage for their Bali trip

Ridge got Jade's name tattooed on him

Ridge’s back piece is mostly of a huge lion however on his shoulder Jade’s name is squirrelled away.

Jade confirmed this during Nova’s Fitzy, Wippa and Kate Richie Married At First Sight Dinner Party, where the bride said “In Bali, Ridge got my name tattooed on him.”

“If Ridge messes up, jokes on him because my name is on there.”

The photo was first leaked whilst the show was still airing in Australia when Jade posted it on her Finsta account. A temporary Instagram she had set up after the network took control of hers as per their social media policy.

Jade uploaded the tattoo on her Finsta account. Picture: Instagram: @temporary_96

Jade and Ridge attend a friend's wedding together

In mid-April, the pair posted about attending a friend’s wedding in Berry, New South Wales, in Ridge's neck of the woods.

Both Jade and Ridge shared photos of their outfits for the event, and Ridge even uploaded a small video montage, with the caption writing, “Celebrating love this weekend. Was Berry good.”

Ridge and Jade travelled to Berry in New South Wales, Australia for a friend's wedding. Picture: Instagram: @ridgebarredo

Jade and Ridge are just in general being completely smitten with one another

The couple have not officially announced whether Ridge has moved in yet, however last we heard, he’d started looking for jobs in the Gold Coast.

But one thing’s for sure, the pair are still obsessed with one another. They both post about each other all the time.

Ridge shared a carousel of the pair packing on the PDA as well as several cute candid videos of the two of them just really enjoying each other’s company.

Jade most recently uploaded a gorgeous video of her daughter, ridge and their two dogs playing in the ocean on the Gold Coast, all topped with a cover of ‘Heaven’ by Bryan Adams.

