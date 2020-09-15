KJ Apa Films Riverdale Season 5 In A Steam Room As Production Begins

Riverdale's showrunner gave a sneak-peek at the first scene of season 5. Picture: The CW Network / @WriterRAS/Twitter

Riverdale has officially begun filming season five, and the first scene was a steamy one with KJ Apa, aka Archie.

Production on Riverdale season five is underway after the previous series was cut short due to the pandemic.

Filming with coronavirus measures in place, the cast and crew must remain in Canada until filming the new series has wrapped.

And after reading through the scripts at the start of the month, the first scenes are already being shot, and among them is a steamy clip of Archie Andrews (played by KJ Apa) literally in a steam room.

Riverdale have begun filming series five. Picture: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa/Twitter

One of the showrunners of the series, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, posted a photo of the scene from behind the camera, showing a topless and sweaty Archie looking at something beyond the lens.

Roberto captioned it: “Annnnnd #Riverdale is back. First scene up of Season 5: Archie in a steam room. Even in a Covid world, some things never change.”

The tweet only re-ignited fans’ excitement for the new season, with many replying they want to see Betty and Archie back on.

“Bring on the Barchie love story,” one fan replied.

Riverdale fans want to see more of Betty and Archie. Picture: The CW Network

Riverdale season five will see a seven-year time jump, meaning all of the main cast, who are in their early 20s, will play adults after spending the past four series as teens in high school.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon about the time leap, Lili Reinhart (who plays Betty Cooper) said: "I think it'll be nice to play an adult.

"But I also really appreciate that Roberto (Aguirre-Sacasa) our showrunner was like, 'Yeah, let's revamp.' We're not just stuck in high school for seven seasons."

The show hit the headlines as one of the first to halt production after a member of its crew came into contact with someone with the virus, and that was whilst filming for series 4.

The abrupt ending left millions of fans wondering what will happen next, but the episodes cut short will now be wrapped up and become part of season five.

