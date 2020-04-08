Jacqueline Jossa Hints She’s Joining TOWIE With Husband Dan Osborne Five Years After He Left The ITVBe Show

Jacqueline Jossa said she was asked by TOWIE bosses to join the show. Picture: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram

Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne entered the spotlight through his time on The Only Way Is Essex five years ago, and fans could see him return – this time with his jungle queen wife.

EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa, who left the soap in 2018, teased she could be joining husband Dan Osborne when, and if, he makes a return to TOWIE.

After winning the hearts of the nation on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2019, Jacqueline appears to have her sights set on another reality TV stint, this time in her hometown of Essex.

Jacqueline’s husband Dan appeared on TOWIE from 2013 until 2015 when he was dropped by the series’ bosses.

Jacqueline Jossa's husband Dan Osborne left TOWIE in 2015. Picture: Getty

During an Instagram live, Jacqueline told her followers: “I could be on Towie soon – me and Dan are gonna come back.”

The 27-year-old said she’s toyed with the idea of the ITVBe show in the past, admitting she was asked to take part by the show’s bosses before.

“They did actually ask us a while ago, but I was on EastEnders so I couldn’t but I was like, ‘Oh my God, imagine me on Towie.’”

However, when TOWIE veteran Bobby Norris asked if she’d actually sign up Jacqueline said she “didn’t know” whether to seriously get involved.

A 10-year anniversary episode of TOWIE was said to be in the works earlier this year, but it has reportedly been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kirk Norcross, Amy Childs, Mark Wright, Lauren Goodger, and Sam Faiers were all rumoured to be taking part.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline might just have bigger aspirations for her next TV role, as it was revealed in January she was in the running to replace Michelle Keegan on BBC drama Our Girl, after Michelle stepped down.

Jacqueline’s fellow EastEnders alumni and good pal Lacey Turner had the role before Michelle, so the mum-of-two would be able to get plenty of advice about filling her shoes.

The jungle queen was apparently “keen” to replace Michelle and had been “encouraged by pal Lacey.”

