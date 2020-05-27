Is Paul Mescal Dating 'Normal People' Co-Star India Mullen?

Are Normal People's Paul Mescal and India Mullen dating? Picture: Normal People/ BBC

Normal People star Paul Mescal's been rumoured to be dating his co-star, India Mullen, but what's the truth? Does he have a new girlfriend or are they just roomies? Here's everything we know!

Normal People star, Paul Mescal and his dating life have been on a top priority for fans and it's now rumoured he's dating his co-star from the hit series, India Mullen, who plays Peggy.

However, before people get too upset that Paul, who plays Connell in Normal People, is off the market, it's believed he and India are actually just London roomates.

Normal People's Paul Mescal is single and ready to start dating. Picture: Getty

The overnight heartthrob has been the talk of the town ever since Sally Rooney's TV adaptation of her hit book aired, and it's since emerged he and Marianne's BFF in the show, Peggy, played by 23-year-old India Mullen have become such good pals in real life, they've moved in together in London!

Paul posted snaps from a shoot he recently did with Mr. Porter on his Instagram page- revealing the whole thing was shot by India, who is clearly multi-talented, and now we're kind of jealous of this friendship?!

He wrote: "The best part of this shoot was that one of my best mates the crazily talented @indiamullen (who is also INSANELY brilliant as Peggy in "Normal People") shot it."

Paul, 24, has confirmed he's single and looking forward to getting back out there after the UK gets back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the I’m Grand Mam podcast, he said: "I’m definitely looking forward to dating again."

"I’m trying not to think of how different it's all going to be now that people have seen Normal People."

"I’m trying not to think of it being weird because I think, we've been in lockdown for months and I've had no opportunity to meet somebody new or being remotely intimate with anybody."

So, if anyone is hanging round London in the near future, keep an eye out for Paul, because he's there and ready to date!

