Normal People India Mullen: Peggy Actor’s Age, Boyfriend And Where She’s From

Normal People's Peggy is played by actress India Mullen. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Paul Mescal’s co-star, close friend and roomie is none other than Peggy from Normal People - but who is she? And what other TV and movies has she been in? Here’s everything you need to know.

India Mullen from Normal People - the BBC3 show that took over the UK - has become a hot topic since playing Peggy in the hit 2020 TV series.

And while most fans of the show are obsessed if she’s dating real-life Connell, Paul Mescal, others are intrigued to know much more about the actress including her age, where she’s from and the rest of her acting career.

So who is India Mullen? How old is she? And is she dating Paul? Here’s everything you need to know:

India Mullen is a successful Irish actress who currently lives in South East London. Picture: Paul Mecal/Instagram

Who is Peggy actress India Mullen and what is her age?

Aged 23, India currently lives in South East London with co-star Paul Mescal.

Not only a great actress, she also has a flare for all things artistic including drawing and photography which she shows off on her Instagram page @indiamullen.

Where is India Mullen from?

The rising star is from Ireland and studied at The Gaiety School Of Acting in Dublin, Ireland.

What else has India Mullen been in?

India become a household name in Ireland well before Normal People believe it or not as she starred in Irish Crime drama Red Rock.

Other roles include Women on the Verge, Into the Badlands and Krypton.

Who is India Mullen dating?

Many are fully behind the idea that India is Paul Mescal’s girlfriend, however, the two are just roommates as Paul has confirmed he's getting ready to date again.

India has previously dated actor Daryl McCormack, however, it’s not clear if they’re still together as she remains silent on her dating life.