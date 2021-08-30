How Long Is Married At First Sight UK On For?

30 August 2021

Married at First Sight UK is on for one month
Married at First Sight UK is on for one month. Picture: E4
Married at First Sight UK is back with its most dramatic series yet, but long can we enjoy these relationship journeys for?

Married at First Sight UK has returned with a brand new line-up of contestants ready to say ‘I Do’ to a complete stranger.

After moving over to E4, producers have promised the most dramatic series yet after switching up the format to be more similar to the Australian version of the show.

Meet Married At First Sight Contestant Adam Aveling – The Electrician Turned Fitness Model

But how long is Married at First Sight UK going to be on for, how many episodes will there be, and is there a date for the final? Here’s everything you need to plan your next month of TV…

There's a whole new line-up of MAFs contestants
There's a whole new line-up of MAFs contestants. Picture: E4
Married at First Sight UK begins 30 August
Married at First Sight UK begins 30 August. Picture: E4

How long is Married at First Sight UK on for?

Married at First Sight UK premieres on Monday 30 August and will run for a total of 21 episodes, airing every week night.

That takes us up to 27 September, which will likely be the date of the show’s final episode.

The premiere episode will be on for an hour and a half as we get to know the new couples, but each show after that will be on for one hour.

It’s fair to say it will definitely be filling the Love Island-shaped hole that’s been left in our lives.

When will the final episode of Married at First Sight UK be?

If our above calculations are correct, the final episode will be on Monday 27 September.

In the finale we'll get to see which couples have decided to stay together and who has decided to go their separate ways.

