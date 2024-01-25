How Long Is Anyone But You In Cinemas For?

25 January 2024, 14:48

Anyone But You arrived in cinemas in December
Anyone But You arrived in cinemas in December. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Anyone But You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell won’t be in cinemas much longer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s film Anyone But You was hailed the return of the romcom when it came out in cinemas in December and it’s been a huge hit with audiences including a lot of Euphoria fans who have followed Sydney’s success.

Despite making $6 million in its opening weekend, the film went on to triple its budget after five weeks and has stayed in cinemas until the end of January.

The movie follows Bea and Ben who share a deep dislike for one another after a brief initial attraction. They find themselves unexpectedly at a destination wedding in Australia where they decide to be the perfect couple to get through the weekend.

It’s said to be loosely based on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing and had a lot of buzz in the run up to its release due to the ongoing rumours about Sydney and Glen’s close relationship – something they were quick to quash and insist was all for the film.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in Anyone But You
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in Anyone But You. Picture: Getty

How long is Anyone But You in cinemas for?

Movies tend to stay in the cinema for around 60 days depending on how popular it’s been, meaning Anyone But You could potentially stay on the big screen until mid February after its 22nd December release.

However, the average stint appears to be about 30 days so we could start to see cinema chains begin to phase Anyone But You out of their schedules.

The title has proved that a good old fashioned romcom remains a classic genre after surprising box office bosses with its slow-growing popularity.

As reported by The Guardian, to see a week-on-week improvement by “a shopping mall multiplex title like this one is increasingly rare.”

Anyone But You (2023) has been a box office success
Anyone But You (2023) has been a box office success. Picture: Alamy

Daniel Loria, SVP of The BoxOffice Company said: “This type of performance used to happen a lot more often, before there was a massive investment into streaming from a number of major studios. Sony doesn’t have a streaming platform waiting for their content; it’s a studio that still plays by the playbook that was successful for 100 years pre-pandemic.”

When it leaves cinemas fans are hoping it will be added to a platform like Netflix or Prime Video shortly after but at the time of writing there's no news on its streaming release.

