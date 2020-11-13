How Long Is I’m A Celebrity On For? The Changes To 2020 Series' Format

13 November 2020, 12:03

I'm A Celebrity 2020 is on for a shorter period than usual
I'm A Celebrity 2020 is on for a shorter period than usual. Picture: Ant and Dec/Instagram

I’m A Celebrity 2020 is on for a shorter length of time this year as it takes place in Wales, and there’s also been some changes to the days of the week it’ll be on ITV.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has moved to Wales' Gwrych Castle in light of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning some big changes have been made to the format of the show, how long it will be on for, and when it will be on ITV.

INSIDE: 'I'm A Celeb' 2020 Camp Is Completely Transformed Into Medieval Set Up

The 2020 series – with a huge new line-up – will apparently have a shorter run time than usual (it usually takes place over a three-week period), and the final will be on a Friday in the first week of December.

Also, the usual Saturday episode is said to have been swapped for a recap of the week's show instead.

But when will I’m A Celebrity be on TV this year and how long is the series going to be on for? Here are all the details on the format to the 2020 series…

When is I’m A Celebrity on TV?

After I’m A Celebrity’s launch on 15 November it will be on every night Monday to Sunday for almost three weeks.

While the show will be on on a Saturday night, ITV have confirmed Saturday’s episodes won’t feature new content from the castle and instead will consist of weekly “round ups” of “the best camp action and unseen footage.”

The format is similar to Love Island on ITV2, which uses the Saturday slot for a look-back at the week.

The line-up for I'm A Celeb 2020
The line-up for I'm A Celeb 2020. Picture: ITV

How long is I’m A Celebrity on for?

I’m A Celebrity 2020 is on for less than three weeks for the first time ever, meaning the final will be on a Friday instead of the usual Sunday.

The celebrity contestants will face a 20-day stint in the castle as opposed to 22.

The final at Gwrych Castle be on Friday 4 December at 9pm.

