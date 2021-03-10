How Long Is The Celebrity Circle On For & How Many Episodes In The Series?

The Celebrity Circle has arrived to banish our boredom with some huge names including Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks giving cat fishing a go- so, how long is this series on for?

The Celebrity Circle has come just at a time where we are all looking for something new to watch and the concept of celebs cat fishing as other celebrities really has caught everyone's attention.

Channel 4's latest spin on the reality show has officially kicked off and people already cannot get enough of it.

In a show were Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby is pretending to be Peter Andre and BFFs Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks are posing as Rachel Riley, it's safe to say viewers don't want to miss a minute.

YouTuber turned Strictly star, Saffron Barker, has already ruffled some feathers by admitting she doesn't know who Denise Van Outen or Duncan from Blue are.

Which, we admit, is slightly confusing.

So, just how long is this series running for?

How long is The Celebrity Circle series on for and when is the final episode?

The hilarious Channel 4 show is airing for an hour and fifteen minutes, finishing at 10.30 pm and there are a total of six episodes which will run every day until they finish.

So, the final episode of the cat fishing bunch will air on Sunday evening and we're NGL, we wish there was more!

We're only getting used to having our favourite reality TV staples back in our lives constantly, only for them to be snatched away again shortly.

