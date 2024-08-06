House of the Dragon Boss Defends Season 2 Finale After Fans Call It "The Worst" Ever

6 August 2024, 13:00

House of the Dragon Boss Defends Season 2 Finale After Fans Call It "The Worst" Ever
House of the Dragon Boss Defends Season 2 Finale After Fans Call It "The Worst" Ever. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo / HBO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Ryan Condal says House of the Dragon season 3 will "satisfy" fans following backlash to the season 2 finale.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has defended the season 2 finale after a negative reaction from fans online.

On Sunday (Aug 4), HBO aired the House of the Dragon season 2 finale after months of anticipation. However, people were left disappointed by the episode. Instead of shocking fans with murder and drama in classic Game of Thrones fashion, the finale was a relatively muted affair that acted as a setup for the upcoming battle that is set to take place in season 3.

In reviews, The Guardian called it "aggressively anti-climactic" and Forbes said it was "hugely underwhelming". Meanwhile, one fan tweeted: "House of the dragon season 2 finale is up there with the worst finales since the invention of TV shows." Another wrote: "Wow, we just watched a 70 min trailer for a season that will come in 2 years."

Now, Ryan Condal has responded to the backlash and explained why The Battle of the Gullet was not part of the finale.

Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Love Scenes & Fan Edit Song Requests | House Of The Dragon

Fans of the House of the Dragon books will already know that the season 2 finale teases the Battle of the Gullet which is one of the most deadly battles in Westeros history. Speaking to Variety, Ryan said: "We were trying to give the Gullet - which is arguably the most anticipated action event of ‘Fire & Blood,’ trying to give it the time and the space that it deserves."

Ryan then continued: "Obviously, we’re building to that event. That event will happen very shortly in terms of the storytelling of ‘House of the Dragon.’ Based on what we know now, it should be the biggest thing to date that we’ve pulled off."

Ryan teased that they "wanted to build some anticipation toward" the battle and it will "excite and satisfy the fans".

House of the Dragon season 3 won't come out until 2026 but Ryan has promised that it will be worth the wait. He revealed: "I know everybody wants this to come out every summer. It’s just that the show is so complex that we’re really making multiple feature films every season."

Ryan ended by saying: "So I apologise for the wait, but I will just say if Rook’s Rest and the Red Sowing are any indication, we’re gonna pull off a hell of a win with the Battle the Gullet in the future."

And now we wait!

Read more House of the Dragon news here:

WATCH: House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Jenna Ortega Defends Controversial Bedroom Scene With Martin Freeman In Miller's Girl

Jenna Ortega Defends Controversial Bedroom Scene With Martin Freeman In Miller's Girl

Matt and Emma Willis are hosting Love is Blind: UK

Love Is Blind UK: Hosts, Release Date, Trailer And More

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

The latest on Love Island's summer 2024 couples

Which Love Island 2024 Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island

The Love Island curse sees couples split within weeks of leaving the villa

Love Island Curse Threatens 2024 Couples

Love Island

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

Who Killed Andie Bell In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? The Ending Explained

Who Killed Andie Bell In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? The Ending Explained

Hugo Godfrey has confirmed when he and Jess White split

Love Island’s Hugo Finally Confirms When He And Jess Split Following Pictures Of Him Kissing Another Contestant

Love Island

Millie Bobby Brown reveals she wants to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Wants To Play Britney Spears In Her Biopic

Emily in Paris series four has reportedly been filmed already

When Is Emily In Paris Season 4 Coming Out? Release Dates, Trailer, Cast And What Will Happen

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits