Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Trolls Matthew Lewis' Instagram Photo Outside Hogwarts, Joking He ‘Bullied' Him

The Harry Potter actors have been good friends for years. Picture: Instagram

Harry Potter’s Tom Felton left a funny comment on Matthew Lewis’ Instagram picture where he posed outside Hogwarts in Universal Studios Florida.

Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis had a hilarious exchange on Instagram and proved once again why the internet loves them.

It all started when Matt - who played Neville Longbottom in the film series - shared a snap of himself outside of Hogwarts in Universal Studios Orlando, writing: "There’s a storm coming, Harry.”

It wasn’t long before Draco Malfoy's character, Tom, responded with: "I used to bully him,” and fans were filling the comments with laughing emojis.

One person wrote: “You still do,” while another joked, "Draco Malfoy deducts Slytherin points. Lol [sic].”

Matt followed it up with, "Went from Longbottom to Stronggotten,” - clearly referring to the actor’s muscly glow-up over the years.

The pair are no stranger to funny exchanges as they also had one in November, where Tom shared a picture of himself standing next to a young Draco, penning: “Agings a b*tch.”

His former co-star, Matt, replied: “Speak for yourself lad!” and fans couldn’t get enough!

The two actors have stayed in contact over the years and prove to have a seriously close friendship.

Tom Felton and Matt Lewis frequently meet up. Picture: Instagram

The Harry Potter cast reunited over Christmas. Picture: Instagram

They’re also still on good terms with some of the other HP stars as they frequently meet up and share their get-togethers on social media.

Tom and Matt were both part of a Harry Potter reunion over Christmas as they posted an iconic snap with Emma Waston (Hermione Granger), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley).

Although some fans were asking where Harry and Ron were, most were just happy to see the wizards back together for the holidays!

